Lincoln residents encouraged to shop at local retailers this holiday

Local shopping opportunities

There are a number of events coming up in the next month that focus on local shops.

* Small Business Saturday is Saturday.

* The sixth-annual Haymarket Unwrapped is Dec. 2-4. The free event will include prizes, refreshments and discounts in Lincoln’s Historic Haymarket. Information at lincolnhaymarket.org.

* Wax Buffalo's Winter Market on O Street is noon-6 p.m. Dec. 4 under the Harris Overpass at 727 O St. The event includes more than 60 vendors offering food, drinks and handmade gifts. Purchase tickets at waxbuffalo.com.

* Santa’s Wonder-Full Woods at Tower Square, 13th and P streets, will be from 2-4 p.m. Dec. 10. Hosted by the Arbor Day Foundation, this free event will feature Santa, a holiday tree display, hot chocolate, ornament making and more.