Lincoln reports 11th COVID-19 death

An 11th Lincoln resident has died of coronavirus, city officials announced Tuesday afternoon.

The man was in his 60s and hospitalized, according to interim Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department Director Pat Lopez. It marked the first death in the county since June 5.

Nine new cases of COVID-19 were announced in Lancaster County, bringing the total to 1,632. The number of hospitalizations had fallen from 26 Friday to 20 Tuesday. Of them, 12 were Lancaster County residents.

Meanwhile, Bryan Health said Tuesday that its number of patients with COVID-19 also continues to decline.

Bryan Medical Center CEO John Woodrich said there were only five coronavirus patients at Bryan Tuesday morning, four of whom are from Lancaster County.

That's the lowest number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients at Bryan since April 23, exactly two months ago.

Also, Woodrich reported that Bryan had only two COVID-19 patients on ventilators Tuesday, which is the lowest number since April 24.

Hospital admissions for COVID-19 patients have been steadily dropping in Lincoln and statewide over the past few weeks even though the number of new cases has remained relatively steady.