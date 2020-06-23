You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Lincoln reports 11th COVID-19 death
View Comments
editor's pick

Lincoln reports 11th COVID-19 death

{{featured_button_text}}

An 11th Lincoln resident has died of coronavirus, city officials announced Tuesday afternoon.

The man was in his 60s and hospitalized, according to interim Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department Director Pat Lopez. It marked the first death in the county since June 5.

Nine new cases of COVID-19 were announced in Lancaster County, bringing the total to 1,632. The number of hospitalizations had fallen from 26 Friday to 20 Tuesday. Of them, 12 were Lancaster County residents.

Meanwhile, Bryan Health said Tuesday that its number of patients with COVID-19 also continues to decline.

Bryan Medical Center CEO John Woodrich said there were only five coronavirus patients at Bryan Tuesday morning, four of whom are from Lancaster County.

That's the lowest number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients at Bryan since April 23, exactly two months ago.

Bryan details how the pandemic reshaped its telehealth services

Also, Woodrich reported that Bryan had only two COVID-19 patients on ventilators Tuesday, which is the lowest number since April 24.

Hospital admissions for COVID-19 patients have been steadily dropping in Lincoln and statewide over the past few weeks even though the number of new cases has remained relatively steady.

Douglas County also reported two new deaths -- its 81st and 82nd -- on Tuesday. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services lists 17,957 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 249 deaths from the disease of Tuesday afternoon.

Bryan offers dying COVID-19 patients compassionate visits

Latest updates on coronavirus in Lincoln and nearby

See the latest news as more coronavirus cases are identified in Nebraska.

+5
Pandemic changes college plans for graduating seniors
Education
editor's pick alert top story

Pandemic changes college plans for graduating seniors

  • Margaret Reist
  • 5 min to read

More than 3,000 high school seniors in Lincoln are graduating into a world nobody’s navigated before, staring into a pandemic that has closed schools, slashed families’ economic security and, for many graduates, changed their college plans.

Noting the end of the school year in a pandemic
Education
editor's pick alert featured

Noting the end of the school year in a pandemic

  • Margaret Reist

At middle and high schools across the city, teachers made signs and hung decorations and put on costumes and played music to help students note the end of a school year where dining room tables and bedroom desks became the classroom.

Seward cancels Fourth of July festival
Local
editor's pick alert top story

Seward cancels Fourth of July festival

  • Parker Gabriel

This year would have marked the 153rd annual community Fourth of July celebration in Seward, which first put on an event in the local town square in 1868.

AGs in 14 states to Trump: Let's hold China accountable
Regional Government
editor's pick

AGs in 14 states to Trump: Let's hold China accountable

  • Associated Press

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody and South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson are taking the lead on the coalition. The letter is also signed by attorneys general in Alaska, Arkansas, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Montana, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Tennessee and West Virginia.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Hey, Oliver Cromwell!

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News