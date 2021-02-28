 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lincoln ready for the 'normal' of high school basketball tournament
View Comments
editor's pick topical alert featured

Lincoln ready for the 'normal' of high school basketball tournament

{{featured_button_text}}

It's been almost a year since large crowds entered Pinnacle Bank Arena for something other than a COVID-19 vaccine shot.

But that's about to change.

Starting Tuesday, thousands of students, parents and other fans craving live sports will descend on Lincoln for the girls state high school basketball tournament.

Arena event a trial run of mass vaccinations in Lincoln, but when those occur will depend on getting more doses

The boys tournament will follow a week later, and with big crowds expected, especially for games featuring the state's top players, it will essentially be the first events with a large number of fans since last year's girls state tournament.

Though things will be different, with many seats blocked off for social distancing, mask-wearing and games spread out over more days, it will be as close to normal as the city has experienced since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

"We're just super excited," said Jeff Maul, executive director of the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau.

"This is just going to be amazing — to see people, to welcome people and (see) how close we are to getting back to normal," he said.

Many Lincoln businesses, especially those near the arena, are gearing up to hopefully have more people coming through their doors than they have in a while.

"This is what downtown is all about," said Todd Ogden, president and CEO of the Downtown Lincoln Association. "Our shops and restaurants have pivoted all year and are more than ready for a safe and enjoyable atmosphere."

The state tournament games will go on, but without fans in the stands

One of those restaurants, Buzzard Billy's, is expecting to be busy.

"It will probably be our biggest weekend" since the pandemic started, said general manager Stephen Engel.

Even though the most-recent directed health measure from the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department increased capacity at restaurants and bars from 50% to 75%, Engel said the requirement that parties be seated at least 6 feet apart means most establishments still can't accommodate much more than half of capacity.

The same is true for the arena, which expects to have seats open on two levels for the girls tournament and three levels for the boys tournament, depending on advance ticket sales. Unlike past years, fans won't be able to walk up and purchase tickets.

To make sure there are enough seats available for parents and fans of participating teams, games will be single sessions, meaning venues will be cleared after each game until the finals Saturday.

Because the Devaney Sports Center isn't available for games, there are more games at the arena both weeks.

With the tournament stretched out over five days rather than its traditional three, it presents some more opportunities for businesses looking to draw in fans, but it also presents some unknowns. Will people stay more nights in hotels, for example?

"It's looking really good," said Aaron Stitt, general manager of the Courtyard by Marriott at Eighth and R streets.

Stitt said his hotel located a block from the arena is largely booked up for the girls tournament, and he's already got a couple of sold-out nights the following week during the boys tournament.

"It's kind of nice to have it spread out a little bit," he said.

Fans gather in theaters, gyms to watch state tournament games

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Bryan Sullivan, general manager of the Embassy Suites at 10th and P streets, said the hotel is about 80% booked for both the girls and boys tournaments.

Sullivan said there were people who booked reservations for this year's tournaments shortly after last year's events.

"We've had people that were waiting to come here for months," he said.

Last year, the girls tournament went on as planned before any coronavirus restrictions went into effect, but attendance at the boys tournament was limited to family members only.

Sullivan said youth sports has been one of the bright spots in the travel industry over the past year, helping to keep occupancy numbers up at local hotels with business travel virtually nonexistent.

He said he had a number of families staying at the hotel this week for the state high school swimming championships, even though no spectators were allowed. Some were having watch parties in the hotel.

Sullivan said he plans to make sure televisions in the hotel next week are tuned to state tournament games.

Maul said he expects that having the tournaments in town will be good for more than just downtown businesses.

Lack of fans means big economic hit to Lincoln

Early round games for Classes C-2, D-1 and D-2 will be played Wednesday at Southeast, Southwest and North Star high schools, while third-place games will be played Friday and Saturday at Northeast.

Maul said he expects people will flock to SouthPointe Pavilions, Gateway Mall and other shopping areas in the city.

"You have to realize that for the past year, many people haven't set foot in Lincoln," he said.

In a normal year, the boys and girls state tournaments have a combined annual economic impact for the city of Lincoln of about $4 million, according to the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce.

But with thousands of people coming to Lincoln from out of town, it does raise the question of safety. Even though COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have declined significantly both in Lincoln and statewide in recent weeks, potential spread of the virus still is a concern, especially when large crowds get together.

In addition, Lincoln is one of the few communities left in the state that still has a mask mandate, and it's unclear how well people from other areas of the state will follow it.

Arena event a trial run of mass vaccinations in Lincoln, but when those occur will depend on getting more doses

Health Director Pat Lopez said she doesn't believe there will be any problems.

"We're looking forward to people attending safely," she said Tuesday during the mayor's weekly coronavirus news conference.

Lopez said city officials have had weekly meetings with the Nebraska School Activities Association and with Maul, and they have also put safety measures into place both at the arena and at the high schools that will be hosting games.

She also said that health department officials will meet Monday with administrators and coaches from the schools in the tournament to go over what's expected under the health measures that are in place.

"We expect it to be a really positive experience for those attending and for our community members and our businesses," Lopez said.

MILESTONES IN NEBRASKA'S CORONAVIRUS FIGHT

Milestones in Nebraska's coronavirus fight

See the top stories on coronavirus in Lincoln and Nebraska since the pandemic first affected the area in March.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden scores win as House passes COVID-19 relief plan

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story