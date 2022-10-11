 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lincoln product wins 'Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska' contest

kawasaki r211 car

New York City Transit Authority's R211 Rail Car, built at Kawasaki's rail car plant in Lincoln, has won the "Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska" contest.

 Metropolitan Transportation Authority

The coolest product made in Nebraska officially resides in Lincoln.

That's the verdict of more the more than 20,000 voters who participated in the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and Industry's first-ever "Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska" contest.

On Tuesday, chamber officials unveiled the winner: New York City Transit Authority's R211 Rail Car, built at Kawasaki's rail car plant in Lincoln.

Kawasaki beat out 15 other competitors in the four-week bracket-style contest, which the chamber said it started to boost awareness of manufacturing careers in the state.

Michael Johnson, the chamber's chief operating officer and executive vice president, said during the unveiling ceremony that the more than 20,000 unique votes were a sign that the contest was a success.

“This was an exciting contest for Nebraska’s manufacturing community. We saw friendly face-offs on social media and employees seeking votes from family, friends and communities,” Johnson said. “But in the end, we’re all aligned in highlighting the global problem-solving and world-class, high-tech products coming out of our hometowns across Nebraska every day.”

Kawasaki got to take home a trophy that was designed and fabricated by another Lincoln company, TMCO.

The Kawasaki rail car was one of two Lincoln products that participated in the contest. The other one, Virtual Incision's MIRA surgical robot, made it to the semifinals.

You can read more about the contest and see information about all the participants at: www.nemanufacturingalliance.com/coolest-thing-made-in-ne.html.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

