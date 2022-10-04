 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
editor's pick topical

Lincoln product advances to finals of 'Coolest Thing' contest

A Lincoln-made product will vie for the championship of the NE Manufacturing Alliance's inaugural "Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska" contest.

New York City Transit Authority's R211 Rail Car, built at Kawasaki's rail car plant in Lincoln, advanced to the finals to face the Pivot Walker made by Chief Fabrication in Grand Island, which beat out another Lincoln-made product, Virtual Incision's MIRA surgical robot.

You can vote online through Sunday at nemanufacturingalliance.com to determine the champion, which will be announced Oct. 11 at the NE Chamber’s Manufacturing Summit in La Vista. All 16 products that were part of the contest also will be displayed at the summit.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

