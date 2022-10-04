Lincoln product advances to finals of 'Coolest Thing' contest

A Lincoln-made product will vie for the championship of the NE Manufacturing Alliance's inaugural "Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska" contest.
New York City Transit Authority's R211 Rail Car, built at Kawasaki's rail car plant in Lincoln, advanced to the finals to face the Pivot Walker made by Chief Fabrication in Grand Island, which beat out another Lincoln-made product, Virtual Incision's MIRA surgical robot.
You can vote online through Sunday at
nemanufacturingalliance.com to determine the champion, which will be announced Oct. 11 at the NE Chamber’s Manufacturing Summit in La Vista. All 16 products that were part of the contest also will be displayed at the summit.
Photos: A look inside Lincoln's growing Kawasaki plant
Kawasaki
A Jet Ski advances on the assembly line at Kawasaki's plant in Lincoln.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Kawasaki
Utility vehicles roll down the assembly line at Kawasaki on Monday. The Lincoln plant announced a $200 million expansion focused on its consumer products division and rail car operations.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Kawasaki
Welders put together vehicle frames on Monday at Kawasaki in Lincoln.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Kawasaki
Frames for utility vehicles stretch down an assembly line on Monday at Kawasaki's plant in Lincoln.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Kawasaki
Kawasaki Motors Manufacturing is planning a $200 million expansion of the company's operations in northwest Lincoln.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Kawasaki
Kawasaki plans to expand its Lincoln operations, which include building rail cars for New York's Metropolitan Transit Authority.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Kawasaki
A Kawasaki employee unloads cut pipes on Monday.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Kawasaki
A Kawasaki employee applies decals to a utility vehicle on the Lincoln plant's assembly line in July. Like many other businesses in the state, Kawasaki's plans to expand are largely dependent on finding more people to fill available jobs.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star file photo
Kawasaki
Rail cars sit outside the function test building on Monday at Kawasaki's plant in Lincoln.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Kawasaki
Finished vehicles are stacked in a warehouse at Kawasaki's plant in Lincoln.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Kawasaki
A robotic welder works on Monday at Kawasaki in Lincoln.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Kawasaki
Frames for UTVs stretch down an assembly line on Monday at Kawasaki in Lincoln.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Kawasaki
Kawasaki will expand its Lincoln operations, which include building rail cars for New York's Metropolitan Transit Authority.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Kawasaki
A look inside a nearly completed rail car manufactured at Kawasaki's plant in Lincoln.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Kawasaki
Kawasaki's rail car division has continued to grow in Lincoln.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
The business news you need
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.