Watch now: Lincoln police enforce closure order at Madsen's

The mayor said she remained unconcerned over the appearance of involving police to force a business's shutdown as the fallout from the first challenge over Lancaster County's pandemic restrictions continued to unfold.

“I’m concerned about the health and safety of our community,” Gaylor Baird told reporters at an afternoon news conference. “I’m concerned about keeping schools open, and I’m concerned about our economic recovery. And this conflict is small compared to what’s at stake.”

Madsen’s attorney, J.L. Spray, reached out to the city Friday to ask what the business could do to remain open, Gaylor Baird said.

The Health Department then provided the business with an example of what that plan would look like, but city spokeswoman Diane Gonzolas confirmed Friday night that Madsen's had "not submitted a plan."

On Saturday, Officer Martin Fehringer said that a meeting was being set up between Madsen's management and the health department to ensure compliance with the city's health measures. Until both sides agree to a plan, police will be on scene to enforce the closure, Fehringer said.

"We're going to try to work with the health department to get something done (Saturday)," Fehringer said. "Compliance is the goal."