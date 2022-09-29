Lincoln Pizza Ranch to add FunZone to restaurant

Over the past couple of years, Lincoln has lost two entertainment options that combined pizza and games: Chuck E Cheese and Champions Fun Center.
But it will soon get a new option.
The Pizza Ranch at 84th Street and Lexington Avenue has filed a building permit to add a "FunZone" to the restaurant.
The chain's FunZones offer arcade video games, claw machines, skee-ball, basketball and more and vary in type of offerings based on the location.
According to a $540,000 building permit filed earlier this month, Pizza Ranch plans to add on to the east side of the 6,000-square-foot building for the FunZone, which will include a game floor, community rooms and its own restrooms.
The company declined to comment, and no other details about the plans are available, including how large it will be, how many games it will offer and how soon it will open. The Lincoln location, which opened in 2013, is one of eight on the company's website with a FunZone listed as coming soon.
Pizza Ranch locations in Grand Island, Norfolk and Omaha all have FunZones. The Norfolk one, which opened in May, measures 3,100 square feet and has 31 games, according to the Norfolk Daily News.
