Lincoln pharmacy veteran swings for the fences with new venture

Staska focuses mostly on providing drugs used in injections, although it also produces some topical medications, Leitner said.

There are a couple of big advantages to using a company like Staska, he said. One is that, "we can make things that aren't necessarily commercially available."

An example of that, Leitner said, is a different concentration of a drug that a doctor might use for an off-label purpose.

Another benefit is that the company can make drugs that are in short supply. A perfect example of that is dexamethasone, an older steroid drug that experienced renewed demand after it was determined to help COVID-19 patients.

An area of growth for the company and one Leitner plans to put more focus on in the future is vitamin injections. Though not common in Nebraska, Leitner said they are something that's becoming more popular elsewhere at IV infusion centers, medical spas and other facilities.

"Vitamin infusions are going to be big for us," he said.

According to a recent study, the market for 503B outsourcing facilities has huge growth potential. The study, by Coherent Market Insights, estimated the U.S. market will grow from a little over $900 million this year to more than $1.5 billion by 2028.