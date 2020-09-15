 Skip to main content
Lincoln-owned firm expands, gets new name
Lincoln-owned firm expands, gets new name

Bolts & Nuts, a nationwide industrial distribution firm started in Chattanooga, Tennessee, in 1979 and now owned by a Lincoln investment firm, is taking on a new name as it expands its reach and merchandise.

The company was rebranded Monday as Stock'd Supply following major acquisitions and organic growth in the past four years that has expanded the firm to 100 employees at 10 locations.

The new Stock'd Supply brand offers an entire suite of services for manufacturers, from custom precision machined components to maintenance, repair and operations equipment and safety products.

"The strategic rationale for the rebranding is to harmonize the various brands under one name," said David Hadani, the principal of Nebraska Heavy Industries, an investment firm based in Lincoln that acquired a majority of Bolts & Nuts in November 2013. "For us, it's all about investing in the future of industrial infrastructure in the United States, because we believe there is a very good long-term future in industrial services for manufacturing."

Hadani said he sees both organic growth and future acquisitions for the company. Stock'd Supply sells fastening and hardware for their products, plus the industrial supplies to run their own operations.

