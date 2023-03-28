Lincoln organizations will receive nearly $1.7 million in pandemic-related housing aid from the Nebraska Department of Economic Development.

The department on Monday announced more than $4.2 million in grants through the Pandemic Relief Housing Program to five Nebraska nonprofits, including two in Lincoln.

Family Service Association of Lincoln is receiving $1 million to construct four duplexes with two- and three-bedroom units that will be reserved for immigrants and/or refugees.

Neighborhoods Inc. will receive $660,000 to provide down payment assistance for up to 12 refugee and/or immigrant households.

The Economic Development Department also on Monday announced $10 million worth of Rural Workforce Housing Land Development Program grants that will go to 12 rural communities.

The only Southeast Nebraska community receiving a grant is Beatrice, which will receive $1 million. A news release from the department did not specify what the grant is for.

Both the Pandemic Relief Housing Program and the Rural Workforce Housing Land Development Program are state programs created to distribute American Rescue Plan Act State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds.