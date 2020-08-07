Lincoln organization wins extra $125,000 from Google

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Google on Friday announced that Lincoln's New Americans Task Force is the winner of the People's Choice Award portion of its Google.org Impact Challenge.

The $125,000 award, which was voted on by the public, is added to the $175,000 the New Americans Task Force and four other charitable organizations received last week from Google. Those awards were decided by a panel of judges picked from among Nebraska business leaders.

The grants are part of the search engine giant's charitable initiative to create economic opportunities for people across the country.

The $300,000 going to the New Americans Task Force will be used specifically for the group's Career Ladder, a program that helps skilled immigrants and refugees find career pathways and professional networks.

"It’s an honor to be recognized as the ‘People’s Choice’ winner for the Google.org Impact Challenge here in Nebraska,” said Lee Kreimer, programs manager at the Asian Community & Cultural Center and co-chair of the New Americans Task Force. “We are incredibly excited to provide more tools to New Americans to help them build strong lives as they look to become successful in our community. We are stronger when all of our voices are heard and served."