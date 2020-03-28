Lincoln, Omaha area cleaning service owner sees business cleaning clients increase as home cleans dry up

April DeCenzo and her 11 employees at Anytime Cleaning Service have drawn increased interest from commercial clients in Lincoln and Omaha, and some predicate the opening of their business on hers.
"I literally get like two to three bids out a day for commercial," DeCenzo said. Before, she said, "I was lucky to get one a week."
Before the pandemic, house cleaning calls comprised a big chunk of business, but those have dried up to almost zero, said DeCenzo.
The remaining clients include customers who have disabilities or trouble cleaning their houses due to their old age, she said.
DeCenzo expects to have enough staff to handle the workload because of this shift.
But lockdowns in others states, ordering people to stay home, worries DeCenzo if Nebraska were to follow suit, she said.
Her staff could only clean those businesses deemed essential by the government, so she's advocating for the federal government to deem all cleaning services essential so they could clean homes, too.
Her employees have taken extra care to avoid cross-contamination of businesses amid the pandemic, and after a cleaning, they disinfect the bottles of disinfectant, she said.
A market run on Environmental Protection Agency-backed cleaning supplies nationally has increased costs and she's had to add a fee to cover supplies.
During her supply hunting, she's seen price gouging, and even if she can find what she's looking for, it's not readily available.
"It's like a global shortage everywhere," DeCenzo said.
-- Riley Johnson
