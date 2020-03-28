Lincoln, Omaha area cleaning service owner sees business cleaning clients increase as home cleans dry up

April DeCenzo and her 11 employees at Anytime Cleaning Service have drawn increased interest from commercial clients in Lincoln and Omaha, and some predicate the opening of their business on hers.

"I literally get like two to three bids out a day for commercial," DeCenzo said. Before, she said, "I was lucky to get one a week."

Before the pandemic, house cleaning calls comprised a big chunk of business, but those have dried up to almost zero, said DeCenzo.

The remaining clients include customers who have disabilities or trouble cleaning their houses due to their old age, she said.

DeCenzo expects to have enough staff to handle the workload because of this shift.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

But lockdowns in others states, ordering people to stay home, worries DeCenzo if Nebraska were to follow suit, she said.

Her staff could only clean those businesses deemed essential by the government, so she's advocating for the federal government to deem all cleaning services essential so they could clean homes, too.