Lincoln, Omaha airports getting federal grant funds

The Lincoln and Omaha airports will both receive federal grant funds to help pay for terminal improvements, Sen. Deb Fischer announced Thursday.

Eppley Airfield in Omaha is getting $20 million for its terminal access road project, while the Lincoln Airport will receive $850,000 for its terminal modernization project.

The grants come from $5 billion that was approved specifically for airport terminal projects as part of the federal infrastructure law. The Federal Aviation Administration announced the first $1 billion in grants Thursday.

“It’s exciting to see investments from the infrastructure law go to airport projects that will make a difference for Nebraska travelers," Fischer said in a news release. "This is big news for Nebraskans who rely on our airports for travel, business and to stay connected."

The Lincoln Airport is in the midst of a $55 million project to expand and renovate its nearly 50-year-old terminal. The $850,000 will go specifically toward replacing existing cooling towers, fans, exhaust decks, control equipment and related plumbing.

"This is incredibly timely, as this was not contemplated in our original terminal modernization project, LNK Next, but these funds give us leverage to complete additional needed infrastructure improvements," said Chad Lay, the airport's director of planning."

Dave Roth, CEO of the Omaha Airport Authority, said the $20 million grant will support the next phase of improving the Eppley Airfield terminal entrance drive.

The largest of the Federal Aviation Administration grants include $60 million to improve the terminal and replace the bag-handling system at Denver International Airport, $50 million apiece for Boston's Logan Airport and Orlando International Airport and $49.6 million for Dulles Airport outside Washington to build a new concourse.

The FAA said 532 airports submitted applications for 658 projects that, if all had been granted, would have totaled more than $14 billion.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.