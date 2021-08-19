Lincoln nursing homes say they'll require staff to be vaccinated for COVID-19

Glenn Van Ekeren, president of Vetter Senior Living, Sumner Place's parent company, said in a news release that the company has worked hard to provide high-quality care throughout the pandemic.

"The only way we can end it is to get vaccinated, and we believe we can get there," he said.

Facilities have some work to do, according to data from AARP.

As of July 18, the most recent data available from the organization that advocates for seniors, 66.3% of long-term care employees in Nebraska were fully vaccinated, slightly above the national average, and fewer than one in four facilities had at least 75% of staff members fully vaccinated, which is slightly below the national average.

At the same time, according to the AARP data, both COVID-19 cases and deaths have risen at long-term care facilities in the state and were above the national average as of July 18.

The AARP on Wednesday called for a national vaccine mandate in long-term care facilities hours before Biden's announcement.