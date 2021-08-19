Lincoln nursing homes say they'll require staff to be vaccinated for COVID-19

Some nursing homes and long-term care facilities wasted no time responding to President Joe Biden's announcement Wednesday that their staffs must get vaccinated against COVID-19 if they want to continue to receive Medicare and Medicaid payments.
Among the local facilities that announced plans to require staff vaccinations were Tabitha and Sumner Place.
Tabitha President and CEO Christie Hinrichs said the organization will require not only its own employees to be vaccinated, but also any volunteers, students, vendors or contractors who work in its facilities.
"As a leading senior care provider in the state who employs 1,000 team members across 25 Nebraska counties, we hope our bold action will inspire other Senior Care providers and living communities to require COVID-19 vaccines, as well,” Hinrichs said in a news release.
She said Tabitha has already had very good success getting staff members vaccinated, with about 85% of employees voluntarily getting the shot so far.
“I know some would be ecstatic having 85% of their workforce vaccinated, but at Tabitha we strive for exceptional and will work diligently to get as close to 100% as possible," said Hinrichs, who noted that all workers covered by the mandate will need to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 29.
Employees at Sumner Place will have to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 1, the facility said.
Glenn Van Ekeren, president of Vetter Senior Living, Sumner Place's parent company, said in a news release that the company has worked hard to provide high-quality care throughout the pandemic.
"The only way we can end it is to get vaccinated, and we believe we can get there," he said.
Facilities have some work to do, according to data from AARP.
As of July 18, the most recent data available from the organization that advocates for seniors, 66.3% of long-term care employees in Nebraska were fully vaccinated, slightly above the national average, and fewer than one in four facilities had at least 75% of staff members fully vaccinated, which is slightly below the national average.
At the same time, according to the AARP data, both COVID-19 cases and deaths have risen at long-term care facilities in the state and were above the national average as of July 18.
The AARP on Wednesday called for a national vaccine mandate in long-term care facilities hours before Biden's announcement.
"The high COVID death rates of residents and staff in nursing homes has been a national disgrace. As the new variants are emerging, facilities cannot let preventable problems be repeated. The key is to increase vaccinations, and do it now," said Todd Stubbendieck, state director of AARP Nebraska.
One big concern of long-term care facilities is how the vaccine mandate might affect their ability to recruit and retain employees in what is already a tight labor market and an industry that has chronic worker shortages.
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts echoed that sentiment Thursday.
“Nursing homes have already had numerous opportunities to offer the vaccine to residents and staff,” Ricketts said in a statement. “We encourage everyone to get the vaccine, and if you have concerns talk to your doctor. The heavy hand of government should not force vaccinations.
"Nebraska already has a shortage of health-care workers, and the president’s mandate will push people out of the industry and only make it more difficult to take care of our elderly and most vulnerable.”
Tabitha's Hinrichs called the decision to institute mandatory vaccines a "sensitive decision" in light of an "unprecedented health-care worker shortage" both nationally and in Nebraska.
According to the AARP, nearly 36% of Nebraska long-term care centers were dealing with staffing shortages as of July 18, well above the national average of less than 24%.
Heath Boddy, president of the National Health Care Association, said the mandate could exacerbate the existing staffing issues that exist in Nebraska, especially in rural areas, where vaccine hesitancy may be higher.
Boddy said his organization "supports providers that choose to mandate" vaccines, but it also feels that if the president is going to mandate vaccines for certain health-care workers, he should mandate it for all of them.
"If mandating vaccines makes sense, then we should be mandating it for all health-care workers," he said.
Nebraska's largest health-care systems, including Bryan Health and CHI Health, announced last week that they would mandate vaccines for employees, but most smaller hospitals in the state that are not part of their networks have not.
