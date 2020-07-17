You are the owner of this article.
Lincoln, Nebraska unemployment rates climb significantly
Lincoln, Nebraska unemployment rates climb significantly

Virus-Outbreak-Unemployment-Benefits

Unionized hospitality workers wait in line in a basement garage to apply for unemployment benefits at the Hospitality Training Academy in Los Angeles in March. Nebraska and Lincoln both saw their unemployment rates rise in June.

 Marcio Jose Sanchez, Associated Press file photo

Nebraska's unemployment rate, which had been the lowest in the country in May, climbed significantly in June.

The state's rate was 6.7%, up from 5.3% in May.

Lincoln, which also had among the lowest rates in the country among metropolitan areas, saw its rate climb even more, from 5.2% in May to 7% in June.

Both the local and state unemployment rates were more than double what they were a year ago, but they were below the record highs they reached in April.

"While we are seeing continued fluctuation in the labor market, Nebraska’s economy has shown more stability than other states since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic,” said Commissioner of Labor John H. Albin.

Despite the rise in the unemployment rate, there were about 17,300 more jobs statewide in June than in May. Compared with June 2019, however, job numbers are down by nearly 53,000.

In the Lincoln area, there were more than 1,700 more jobs in June than in May but nearly 4,700 fewer jobs than in June 2019.

On Thursday, initial claims for unemployment in the state climbed above 8,000, the highest level in more than three months.

Nationally, the unemployment rate fell in June but it was well above the state and local rates. The June unemployment rate was 11.1%, down from 13.3% in May but triple the 3.7% rate in June 2019.

