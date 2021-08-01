Lincoln, Nebraska economies appear to be booming. How long can it last?

The U.S. Commerce Department last week announced the nation's economy had grown 6.5% in the second quarter and is now larger than it was before the pandemic.

While hard data for the local and state economies won't be available for quite some time, all signs point to very strong growth in both the Lincoln area and across Nebraska.

Nebraska has had the lowest unemployment rate in the country all but one month this year, and its rate of 2.5% in June was the lowest it's been in more than 20 years.

The Lincoln and Omaha areas also have sported historically low unemployment rates recently, and personal finance website WalletHub last week ranked the cities No. 1 and No. 2 nationwide for the recovery in their unemployment rates.

"The pandemic continues to have less of an impact on the Nebraska economy and on the metropolitan economies within the state," said Creighton University economist Ernie Goss. "This, of course, spills over into the broader economy via lower unemployment rates and other positive economic outcomes."