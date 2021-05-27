Lincoln native who pitches pancake mix encourages local business people to take risks

Cameron Smith's first rule for entrepreneurs and business people is to take risks and not be afraid of what the future holds.

And even if taking a risk leads to a failure rather than a success, celebrate that failure because, "that's how you get to great ideas," he told attendees at Thursday’s virtual Economic Development Breakfast.

Smith, a Lincoln native who is now president of pancake mix company Kodiak Cakes, has lived that mantra.

It started in 2009, when the University of Utah graduate took a chance with the then-very small company.

As Smith tells the story, he met company founder Joel Clark in the company's offices, which at the time were in a rundown area of Salt Lake City near the city's homeless shelter.

The job of chief operating officer didn't pay much, but Smith said he liked the opportunity at what felt like a startup. The company had actually been around for more than a decade as a family operation, and at that point was doing nearly $1 million in sales annually.

That risk turned out to be lucrative, as three years later, Kodiak Cakes got a deal with Target to stock the product in all of its stores, causing its sales to triple.