Lincoln medical device company gets $20 million venture capital investment

A medical-device company spun off from research done at the University of Nebraska announced it had received $20 million in a second round of venture capital investment on Tuesday.
Virtual Incision, which designs and builds small robots capable of conducting less-invasive abdominal surgeries like colon resections, will use the Series B+ investment in the push for commercialization, the company announced.
The latest injection of capital was led by existing investors Bluestem Capital and PrairieGold Venture Partners, as well as from Genesis Innovation Group and others, according to a news release.
The company, founded in 2006 by UNL engineering professor Shane Farritor and UNMC professor Dr. Dmitry Oleynikov and headquartered at Nebraska Innovation Campus, will use the funding to "support regulatory and clinical programs leading the commercialization" of its surgical robot.
That will include filing for an Investigational Device Exemption with the Food and Drug Administration that will allow Virtual Incision to conduct a study to support a quick regulatory approval of its Miniaturized In Vivo Robotic Assistant Surgical Robot Platform in human patients at U.S. hospitals and medical clinics.
"We designed the MIRA Surgical Robot Platform with the fundamental understanding that minimally invasive procedures offer tremendous benefits to patients," CEO and president John Murphy said.
"We believe our portable and affordable abdominal robot has the potential to bring these benefits to many more patients," he added.
This round of funding follows a previous Series B investment of $18 million in 2017, $11.2 million in 2015 and $2 million in 2010. It is also the largest round of venture capital funding for a Lincoln-based company since Hudl received $72.5 million in 2015 and $30 million in 2017.
Farritor, Virtual Incision's chief technology officer, said the company is also researching and developing robots to assist in operations like hernia repair and gallbladder removal, "enabling millions more surgical procedures each year."
Oleynikov, who serves as chief medical officer, said as demand for minimally invasive surgeries increases, Virtual Incision's MIRA platform is poised to meet the demand.
"We are focused on expanding access to minimally invasive robotic procedures and delivering this innovation to the many centers where a small, simpler and less costly solution is needed," Oleynikov said.
