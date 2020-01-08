Lincoln medical device company gets $20 million venture capital investment

A medical-device company spun off from research done at the University of Nebraska announced it had received $20 million in a second round of venture capital investment on Tuesday.

Virtual Incision, which designs and builds small robots capable of conducting less-invasive abdominal surgeries like colon resections, will use the Series B+ investment in the push for commercialization, the company announced.

The latest injection of capital was led by existing investors Bluestem Capital and PrairieGold Venture Partners, as well as from Genesis Innovation Group and others, according to a news release.

The company, founded in 2006 by UNL engineering professor Shane Farritor and UNMC professor Dr. Dmitry Oleynikov and headquartered at Nebraska Innovation Campus, will use the funding to "support regulatory and clinical programs leading the commercialization" of its surgical robot.

That will include filing for an Investigational Device Exemption with the Food and Drug Administration that will allow Virtual Incision to conduct a study to support a quick regulatory approval of its Miniaturized In Vivo Robotic Assistant Surgical Robot Platform in human patients at U.S. hospitals and medical clinics.

