Lincoln medical device company gets $46 million investment

The $46 million investment comes on top of earlier investments of $20 million last year, $18 million in 2017 and $11.2 million in 2015. It also received some smaller, early stage investments.

It's clear investors see huge potential in Virtual Incision's product, having sunk nearly $100 million into it, an amount that ranks second only to Hudl, the sports analytics software company, in the amount of venture capital garnered by a Lincoln-based company.

“MIRA is intended to address the limitations associated with current main-frame robotic-assisted surgery systems through its small, mobile design that is streamlined for routine high-volume procedures," said Robert Barmann, a partner with Endeavour Vision. "We look forward to partnering with Virtual Incision to advance this innovative technology.”

Amy Len Kobe, a principal with Baird Capital, called the MIRA device, a platform that "has the ability to improve care for patients, physicians, providers and payors. And, best of all, it’s unlike any other surgical robotic platform available today.”

Virtual Incision said it has begun working on additional surgical robots for use in other types of abdominal surgeries such as hernia repair, gallbladder removal, hysterectomy and sleeve gastrectomy, and it plans to use some of the current investment to develop that pipeline.