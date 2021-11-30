 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lincoln medical device company gets $46 million investment
0 Comments
editor's pick topical top story

Lincoln medical device company gets $46 million investment

  • Updated
  • 0
Virtual Incision

Virtual Incision, the UNL spinoff co-founded by professor Shane Farritor, continues work to develop surgical robots in the group's office and lab at Nebraska Innovation Campus.

 CRAIG CHANDLER, UNIVERSITY COMMUNICATIONS

What was already a big year for venture capital in Lincoln has gotten even bigger.

Virtual Incision, a company that makes miniature robots used in intestinal surgeries, announced Tuesday that it has secured a $46 million investment led by Endeavour Vision and Baird Capital. Bluestem Capital, which invested in the company previously and is its largest shareholder, also participated in the latest round of investment.

The company said the money will be used to support regulatory and clinical programs leading to the commercialization of its miniaturized in vivo robotic assistant, which it used earlier this year for the first time in an actual surgery at Bryan Medical Center as part of a clinical study.

“The ability of MIRA to successfully perform colon resection -- a challenging procedure in minimally invasive surgery that requires multi-quadrant anatomical access and significant robotic strength -- demonstrates the huge potential of the platform,” Shane Farritor, Virtual Incision’s co-founder and chief technology officer, said in a news release. “This funding milestone represents a step forward in our goal to deliver a miniaturized solution for robot-assisted laparoscopic surgery, regardless of the site of care.”

Lincoln man's investing app for teens garners $500,000 investment
Business is booming as small-business loans in Nebraska shatter records

Farritor, a University of Nebraska-Lincoln engineering professor, founded the company with University of Nebraska Medical Center professor Dr. Dmitry Oleynikov in 2006. The company is based at Nebraska Innovation Campus.

The $46 million investment comes on top of earlier investments of $20 million last year, $18 million in 2017 and $11.2 million in 2015. It also received some smaller, early stage investments.

It's clear investors see huge potential in Virtual Incision's product, having sunk nearly $100 million into it, an amount that ranks second only to Hudl, the sports analytics software company, in the amount of venture capital garnered by a Lincoln-based company.

“MIRA is intended to address the limitations associated with current main-frame robotic-assisted surgery systems through its small, mobile design that is streamlined for routine high-volume procedures," said Robert Barmann, a partner with Endeavour Vision. "We look forward to partnering with Virtual Incision to advance this innovative technology.”

Amy Len Kobe, a principal with Baird Capital, called the MIRA device, a platform that "has the ability to improve care for patients, physicians, providers and payors. And, best of all, it’s unlike any other surgical robotic platform available today.”

Virtual Incision said it has begun working on additional surgical robots for use in other types of abdominal surgeries such as hernia repair, gallbladder removal, hysterectomy and sleeve gastrectomy, and it plans to use some of the current investment to develop that pipeline.

The investment in the company continues what has been a record-shattering year for venture capital investment in Nebraska. The state had never had a year with more than $200 million, but a report from Pitchbook shows more than that was invested just in Lincoln companies this year.

In October, CompanyCam, which makes a photo app that helps contractors document their projects, announced a $30 million investment. Monolith also announced an investment earlier this year, although the amount was not disclosed.

Dan Hoffman, CEO of Invest Nebraska, said the Pitchbook report shows 21 Lincoln companies got venture investments totaling $221 million this year.

Hoffman said that when investments in companies in Omaha and the rest of the state are included, "the final number for 2021 will approach $300 million."

Lincoln firm gets $500,000 investment
Lincoln construction startup hits jackpot with $30 million venture capital infusion

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

This virtual world has its own crypto where 'land' is worth millions

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News