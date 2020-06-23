You are the owner of this article.
Lincoln mayor selects Omaha developer's proposal for Pershing block
Lincoln mayor selects Omaha developer's proposal for Pershing block

City officials have selected a proposal from an Omaha developer to redevelop the block including the vacant Pershing Center.

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird announced the selection at a news conference Tuesday morning. The $54 million proposal from White Lotus Development would bring 100 affordable housing units to the site along with a new library, wellness center, child care center, retail and a community green space with public art to the block bounded by Centennial Mall South and 16th, M and N streets.

"I think what they're proposing is very appropriate for downtown," said Dallas McGee with the city's Urban Development Department.

McGee noted that while White Lotus has done several projects in Omaha and around the Midwest, it has yet to do any work in Lincoln.

White Lotus, which is partnering with Omaha engineering firm HDR, beat out four other redevelopment proposals from both local and national firms.

Urban Development Director Dan Marvin said its proposal was the unanimous choice of a selection committee.

Pershing has sat empty since 2014, and previous proposals to redevelop it were rejected because then-Mayor Chris Beutler decided they required too much public money.

Urban Development Department officials launched an open invitation for the block's redevelopment in 2018, and Gaylor Baird has made finding a future for the old auditorium a priority in her first term. 

Pershing proposals/White Lotus Group/HDR

White Lotus Group and HDR propose a mixed-use community hub for the site it calls Mural, which would combine affordable housing, retail, a wellness center and central library with murals throughout the block.

Her administration fielded one proposal in March it deemed acceptable enough for the city to proceed, and it invited other developers to turn in blind proposals.

The White Lotus proposal will likely utilize tax-increment funding as well as other public funding such as affordable housing tax credits.

Officials did not provide a timeline for development or offer any other details.'

This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Husker News