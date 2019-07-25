Another new company is taking over management of The Railyard entertainment district.
WRK Real Estate, which along with Chief Industries built and owns the development just south and east of Pinnacle Bank Arena, announced Thursday that Lincoln-based digital marketing company Hurrdat has taken over management of the area as of this month.
In a news release, WRK said that Hurrdat will manage the business operations of the facility, coordinate scheduling of and planning for events, and oversee daily operations. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
“This new partnership gives The Railyard a tremendous opportunity with respect to how it serves not only the West Haymarket area but the Lincoln community as a whole,” Will Scott, co-owner of WRK Real Estate, said in a news release.
Chris Gorman, director of operations and sports marketing for Hurrdat, said that while this will be a new venture for the company, both he and owner Bill Hipsher have experience with event planning and management.
"We're ready for the adventure," Gorman said.
The Railyard, which opened in the fall of 2013, right around the same time the arena opened, has had a spotty track record.
While it is a popular gathering place on Husker football game days and on nights when there is a major concert or Husker basketball game, tenants have complained that there is little traffic on other days of the week.
Several of the original tenants of The Railyard have left, and there also was a lawsuit over how the maintenance and events portion of the tenants' lease payments were being spent.
In September 2017, WRK hired a national company, Spectra, which is a subsidiary of Comcast, to manage the area. WRK did not say when or why that agreement ended.
Hurrdat, which moved its offices to The Railyard in the summer of 2018, also owns a stake in Hail Varsity, a media company that focuses on Husker sports.
Gorman said he believes Husker sports, especially football, need to be a strong focus of The Railyard.
"I think we should be the destination for both Friday and Saturday," he said.
But Gorman said he also knows The Railyard needs to have things going on at other times as well, and off-peak programming will be a big focus, too.
He said the goal is to host somewhere between 90 and 110 events annually in The Railyard that will range from movie nights to major concerts.
"We really want this to be a community hub for everybody," Gorman said.