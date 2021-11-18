Lincoln marketing agency becomes B corp.

A Lincoln-based boutique marketing and advertising agency has become the state's fifth certified B corporation.
KidGlov announced earlier this week that it was awarded the certification by the U.S.-based nonprofit B Lab. During a yearlong application process, B Lab assesses a company’s impact on its employees, suppliers, community and the environment against a set of standards for social and environmental performance, accountability and transparency.
The company also has become a legal Benefit Corporation through the State of Nebraska.
“Our entire KidGlov team is excited about this tremendous achievement," Lyn Wineman, founder and president of KidGlov, said in a news release. "This is much more than a designation for us, it has given us a new way to operate our business.”
The company worked with SEAChange, a Lincoln-based organization that helps Nebraska businesses navigate the B corp. certification process.
KidGlov is third Lincoln company to gain B corp. certification, joining Firespring, which became the state's first B corp. in 2014, and Assurity Life Insurance Co., which got its certification in 2016.
Worldwide, there are more than 3,500 B corps. in more than 70 countries.
