Like many manufacturers, Bison Inc. got a boost from the coronavirus pandemic.

The company makes sporting goods equipment such as basketball hoops and soccer goals, and an influx of federal aid money to schools and recreational facilities meant expansions and renovations that led to a bigger need for its products.

For example, Bison President and CEO Nick Cusick said, the company is providing all the gym equipment at the two new Lincoln high schools and the new middle school.

People cooped up at home added driveway basketball hoops and backyard soccer goals, too, which also boosted sales.

Another factor benefiting the company, Cusick said, is that Bison sources about 90% of its materials from U.S. suppliers, meaning it took far less of a hit from supply chain shortages and delays than many of its competitors.

All those factors helped lead to record sales last year for the Lincoln company, which were up about 25% from the previous year, Cusick said.

Now Bison is looking to do a major expansion to modernize and consolidate its operations to help better meet demand.

Cusick said plans call for adding about 90,000 square feet of manufacturing and warehouse space at Bison's site at 1100 S.W. Sixth St., where it already has a roughly 40,000-square-foot building.

Adding the additional space there would allow Bison to eventually vacate eight different buildings it uses in the South Haymarket area, he said.

"We have grown significantly in the last five years, so this would allow us to continue that growth," Cusick said.

He said the new space would not only add square footage, but would allow the company to improve and better consolidate the space.

Cusick said Bison has been in the South Haymarket buildings since its founding in 1985. He personally owns several of the buildings, which are clustered along L Street between Sixth and Seventh streets.

That's located on the southeastern border of the city's planned South Haymarket Park, in an area that city officials hope to see develop with residential and commercial uses.

"The city would love to get us out of this area as they move toward more buildout," he said.

Cusick said there has been no pressure from the city to move, but he knows officials are "anxious" to open up more land in the area for potential redevelopment.

"And we've been anxious to move out and consolidate," he said.

Urban Development Director Dan Marvin said some of the buildings Cusick owns might be good candidates for residential redevelopment.

The Bison project has received a go-ahead from the Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commission, and it has a public hearing in front of the City Council on Monday.

Cusick said the next step, assuming approval by the council, will be getting a building permit and starting construction, hopefully by summer. He said the project is estimated to take about 18 months.

"I'd love to think we'd be in there by the end of 2024," he said.

That could depend somewhat on the cost of the project.

Cusick said the estimated cost, including all equipment and finishes, is $10 million-$15 million. He said he's currently working on financing, and with the increasing cost of construction materials, it's possible the project may have to be done in two or three phases.

Cusick said he does not expect to seek tax-increment financing from the city, although the project might be eligible for some state tax incentives.