Lincoln manufacturer gets $1 billion federal loan to expand clean energy projects

Monolith has announced a significant financial contribution to the planned expansion of its carbon black manufacturing operations near Hallam.

The Lincoln-based company announced Thursday that it has received conditional approval for a $1.04 billion loan from the U.S. Department of Energy’s Title XVII Innovative Energy Loan Guarantee Program.

"The Title XVII Innovative Energy Loan Guarantee Program's purpose is to recognize and support technology that reduces emissions and supports a clean energy future," Department of Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said in a news release. "Advanced, clean production technology like Monolith's are the types of impactful projects that support not just sustainability, but economic growth and clean energy jobs for the American people."

Monolith, which moved to the Lincoln area from California several years ago, opened a $100 million plant last year south of Sheldon Station with the capacity to produce about 14,000 tons annually of carbon black, a powdery substance that's used in tires, inks, plastics and other products.