 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by University of Nebraska - Lincoln
Lincoln manufacturer gets $1 billion federal loan to expand clean energy projects
0 Comments
editor's pick topical alert top story

Lincoln manufacturer gets $1 billion federal loan to expand clean energy projects

  • Updated
  • 0

Renewable energy was the biggest source of electricity in the European Union for the first time ever in 2020. The news comes from a report published by energy think tanks, Ember and Agora Energiewende Renewables. According to the report, renewables powered 38% of electricity in the EU last year while fossil fuels dipped to 37%. Germany, Spain and the UK also reached the goal individually during the year. Wind and solar in particular saw a big increase. Together they provided one-fifth of Europe’s power. However, wind and solar generation growth must nearly triple to reach Europe’s 2030 green deal targets. The economic recovery after the pandemic must not be allowed to slow down climate protection, Dr. Patrick Graichen, Director Of Agora Energiewende. Coal usage continued to fall with 2020 seeing a 20% decrease, with the overall reliance on coal having halved since 2015.

Monolith has announced a significant financial contribution to the planned expansion of its carbon black manufacturing operations near Hallam.

The Lincoln-based company announced Thursday that it has received conditional approval for a $1.04 billion loan from the U.S. Department of Energy’s Title XVII Innovative Energy Loan Guarantee Program.

"The Title XVII Innovative Energy Loan Guarantee Program's purpose is to recognize and support technology that reduces emissions and supports a clean energy future," Department of Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said in a news release. "Advanced, clean production technology like Monolith's are the types of impactful projects that support not just sustainability, but economic growth and clean energy jobs for the American people."

Monolith, which moved to the Lincoln area from California several years ago, opened a $100 million plant last year south of Sheldon Station with the capacity to produce about 14,000 tons annually of carbon black, a powdery substance that's used in tires, inks, plastics and other products.

Lincoln-based Monolith announces plans to hire 200 people
With NRD well approval, Monolith Materials set to start on expansion south of Lincoln

Its proposed expansion includes a second carbon black plant to the north of the existing plant that will increase its production capacity to nearly 200,000 tons of carbon black per year, as well as an anhydrous ammonia plant that will use the hydrogen produced in the carbon black manufacturing process and combine it with nitrogen to produce the liquid fertilizer that farmers use. That plant will have a capacity of about 275,000 metric tons annually.

The company now expects to start work on the expansion sometime next year with work wrapped up in 2025.

Monolith said the loan from the Department of Energy is for 20 years with interest paid at the market rate.

“We are honored to have reached this significant milestone on our path toward helping the world to decarbonize, and we are appreciative of the confidence shown by the Department of Energy and Secretary Granholm," Rob Hanson, Monolith’s CEO, said in the news release.

The loan announcement is the latest bit of positive news for the company, which earlier this month signed a collaboration agreement and letter of intent with Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co.

Earlier this year, Monolith secured a nine-figure investment and also announced plans to hire 200 new employees over the next year and a half.

Renewable energy from NPPD to power Monolith expansion
Lincoln company receives more investment

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Choosing the right perks to make your credit cards work for you

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News