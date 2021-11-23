Lincoln man's investing app for teens garners $500,000 investment

Scott Henderson, managing director of NMotion, said one of the reasons Bumper was developed and grew so quickly "comes from a lot of different people and organizations leveraging complementary strengths."

That includes mentors and advisers affiliated with NMotion, but others as well.

For example, Henderson introduced Moberly to Tom Chapman, who has founded a number of startups and now owns his own consulting company in Omaha.

It was Chapman who realized that Martindale and Moberly would be a perfect fit as partners.

"Harrison was in both of my classes at UNO. He was super sharp and was working on a project for one of the classes that was tangential to Luke’s vision for Bumper," Chapman said. "So, I introduced the two and have tried to continue to stay engaged with them as they have grown. They are both super sharp but offer complementary skills and training."

While he's going to school at Stanford, the alma mater of some of the world's most-recognized founders of tech companies, such as Google, Yahoo, eBay and Paypal, and in a location near some of the world's biggest and most well-known venture capital firms, Moberly said he knows Bumper wouldn't be where it is today without the connections, resources and support available in his home state.