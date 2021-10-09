Lincoln man leaves one business, gets in on ground 'floor' of another

Nick Bock always knew that he didn't want to be in the tech services business forever.

So a few years ago, after 16 years in industry — 13 of them at Five Nines, the company he helped found — he decided it was time to do something else.

He sold his 50% share of the business to his partner and set out on a new course.

Bock's wife, Erin, who was a school psychologist, also was looking for a career change, so they decided to do some business consulting for a year.

He said they enjoyed that time, but they missed being business owners.

That desire to own a business again along with the need to find good investments in which to put the proceeds of the Five Nines sale led them to start their own investment firm, 31st Street Capital.

The name comes from the fact that they were living in a house on 31st Street, in far south Lincoln, at the time.

Bock said they decided to focus on small to medium-sized businesses, with a goal to find ones that had a good leadership team that was willing to stay in place and take some coaching.

The couple wanted to be able to guide long-term strategy of a business while staying hands off in the day-to-day management.