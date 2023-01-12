Lincoln man among several being inducted into Nebraska Business Hall of Fame

One of the owners of Valentino's is among several people being inducted into the 2023 Nebraska Business Hall of Fame class.

Anthony "Tony" Messineo Jr., who along with his brother, Ron, have owned the Lincoln-based pizza chain for the past 50 years, will be officially inducted during the NE Chamber Annual Meeting and Nebraska Business Hall of Fame Banquet on Feb. 2 at the Lincoln Marriott Cornhusker Hotel.

The Messineo brothers grew Valentino's from a single location near the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's East Campus to an operation with 40 locations employing more than 500 people across Nebraska. Valentino's also sells its pizza and sauces at grocery stores and ships frozen pizza nationally and internationally. In addition, it is the official pizza of the Husker athletic program.

The other honorees in this year's Hall of Fame class are:

* Jim Clifton, chairman of Gallup Inc. Clifton served as CEO of the research and analytics firm from 1988-2022 and oversaw the move of Gallup's headquarters from Lincoln to Omaha in the early 2000s.

* Jane Miller, retired president and chief operating officer of Gallup.

* Ralph and Beverly Holzfaster, who have farmed near Paxton for decades. Their family also has owned a Lindsay Manufacturing dealership and manages Ole’s Big Game Steakhouse & Lounge.

Two nominees are being inducted posthumously. They are:

* Mildred Brown, who was the owner, publisher and editor of the Omaha Star, which is the only Black-owned newspaper in Nebraska and has more than 30,000 subscribers in 48 states. Brown died in 1989.

* Wilfred Tegtmeier, who co-founded Exmark Manufacturing in Beatrice in 1983 and then founded Encore Manufacturing in 1988. Both companies manufacture lawn care machinery and still employ several hundred people in Beatrice.

“This year’s honorees embody the vision, grit and community loyalty often ingrained in our boldest-thinking Nebraskans,” NE Chamber President Bryan Slone said in a news release. “The impact each of them has had on our communities, quality of life, and state reputation and identity is awe-inspiring.”

