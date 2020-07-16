Lincoln man adds Schmick's Markets to lineup of grocery stores

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Over the past six months, Tuan Mai has become quite the grocery entrepreneur.

In late December, he rescued the IGA MarketPlace in Lincoln's Air Park neighborhood after it was set to close.

Last month, Mai revealed plans to open a grocery store called Fresh N' Save in a vacant former hardware store at 945 S. 27th St. That store is set to open on Aug. 15.

Now Mai has added two more stores to his portfolio.

Last week, Mai became the new owner of the two Schmick's Markets in Lincoln.

Mai is not new to business — he owns a couple of buildings at 16th and O streets — but he is new to being a grocery store owner.

"I would like to keep myself busy, so whenever something is a good opportunity, then I will take it," he said of his foray into the grocery business. "I like to work and also want to create more jobs for workers at this difficult time."

As with the grocery store in Air Park and the new one on 27th Street, the Schmick's Market stores, which are at 2727 N. 11th St. and 1340 W. O St., will have an Asian influence.

Mai is changing their name to Mai's Market, and he said he will add more Asian food offerings to both stores.