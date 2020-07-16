You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Lincoln man adds Schmick's Markets to lineup of grocery stores
View Comments
editor's pick top story

Lincoln man adds Schmick's Markets to lineup of grocery stores

{{featured_button_text}}

Over the past six months, Tuan Mai has become quite the grocery entrepreneur.

In late December, he rescued the IGA MarketPlace in Lincoln's Air Park neighborhood after it was set to close.

Last month, Mai revealed plans to open a grocery store called Fresh N' Save in a vacant former hardware store at 945 S. 27th St. That store is set to open on Aug. 15.

Now Mai has added two more stores to his portfolio.

Last week, Mai became the new owner of the two Schmick's Markets in Lincoln.

Mai is not new to business — he owns a couple of buildings at 16th and O streets — but he is new to being a grocery store owner.

"I would like to keep myself busy, so whenever something is a good opportunity, then I will take it," he said of his foray into the grocery business. "I like to work and also want to create more jobs for workers at this difficult time."

As with the grocery store in Air Park and the new one on 27th Street, the Schmick's Market stores, which are at 2727 N. 11th St. and 1340 W. O St., will have an Asian influence.

Mai is changing their name to Mai's Market, and he said he will add more Asian food offerings to both stores.

But he also plans to add other things that will appeal to customers, including more Midwestern foods and U-Haul rental services. He said he may add online ordering and delivery and pickup services in the future.

Mai said he plans to keep meat prices the same and hopes to lower the prices for some of the other products the store sells.

Cody Schmick, whose family owned the Schmick's Markets, said they decided to get out of the grocery business.

The Schmick family, which also owns Kinkaider Brewing and a nightclub and distillery in Lincoln, opened the Lincoln stores in 2014.

Cody Schmick said the family sold its grocery stores in Broken Bow and McCook earlier this year to Gary's Super Foods.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

View Comments
1
0
2
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Hey, Oliver Cromwell!

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News