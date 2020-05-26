Lincoln losing all Delta service at least through September

Elizabeth Wolf, a Delta spokeswoman, said in an email that the service suspensions are "an effort to reduce costs and reduce employee exposure while customer traffic is very low."

Last month, Delta had 318 passengers in Lincoln, a 97% decline from April 2019. Despite reducing its capacity by more than 70% compared with a year ago, it only filled 10% of its seats.

United did even worse, seeing a 98% drop in passengers and only filling 8% of its seats.

Together, the two airlines had 705 Lincoln passengers in April, less than their combined daily average.

Lincoln Airport Executive Director David Haring said passenger numbers have improved in May, nearly doubling over the April numbers, but he does not see that as signs of a recovery.

"That doubling is more reflective of the historic magnitude of the decline than signs of a recovery," Haring said in an email. "At the peak of the decline (in) April, traffic at (the airport) was down approximately 97%. We are now down about 93%-95%."