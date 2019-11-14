The Lincoln Running Co. recently became the city's first certified zero-waste business, leading Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird to joke that shopping at the store and others that are locally owned is "kind of like recycling dollar bills right here in Lincoln."
That's because every dollar spent at a local retailer returns 67 cents to the community, Gaylor Baird said Thursday at a news conference to promote shopping locally for the holidays.
That's nearly double the 34 cents that stays in the city for each dollar spent at a national chain, according to research.
Downtown Lincoln Association President and CEO Todd Odgen pointed out that the owners and employees of Lincoln Running Co. are likely to use money spent at their store to buy things from other local companies, which generates more sales tax dollars to pay for city services.
"Shopping local fixes the potholes," Ogden joked. "Remember that."
The first local holiday shopping event is the annual Shop the Blocks, sponsored by the Downtown Lincoln Association. It will take place from 4:30-9 p.m. on Nov. 21.
So far, there are more than a dozen downtown retailers committed to participate, including Lululemon, which opened last month in the former Post & Nickel space at 14th and P streets.
Next in line is Small Business Saturday, a national event sponsored by American Express that will take place Nov. 30.
The final local shopping event, Haymarket Unwrapped, is scheduled from 4-8 p.m. on Dec. 10 and features retailers in the Haymarket. It's sponsored by the Downtown Lincoln Association and the Lincoln Haymarket Development Corp.
In addition to competing against large chain stores, local retailers have for years also had to compete with online shopping.
Jim Otto, president of the Nebraska Retail Federation, said the playing field is a little more even this year after a state law went into effect in April requiring most online retailers to collect sales tax.
Otto said it's too soon to tell if the law is leading more people to shop in local brick-and-mortar stores, but statistics from the Nebraska Department of Revenue show that it does seem to be boosting the state's coffers.
Through the first six months of the year, sales tax collections are nearly $26 million, or 5.7%, above projections.