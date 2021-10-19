Lincoln JumpStart Challenge announces two winners, partners with Allo and NU Athletics

During his pitch, Jones gave the example of using heat to decipher which parking spots are available downtown.

To test that, he set up a device that senses heat in front of a parking spot in the Haymarket. If the spot was empty, the heat map stayed clear, but once a car was parked there, the outline of the car could be seen.

With the technology, Jones could create an app that accurately shows which spots are available.

However, this is just one direction Jones could take his idea.

The same framework could also be used to create an app in the medical field, which is where he would like to take his technology someday, he said.

"I see a lot of pain in the world; it's one of those things that kind of tears me up," he said. "I want to at some point in my life be able to say I served a greater purpose and bettered the world."

Now that Aumueller and Jones have won the JumpStart Challenge, they can look forward to seeing their projects come to life.