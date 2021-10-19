Lincoln JumpStart Challenge announces two winners, partners with Allo and NU Athletics

The Lincoln Partnership for Economic Development announced two winners of its annual entrepreneurial pitch competition, the JumpStart Challenge, earlier this month.
This year, participants were asked to pitch a solution or business that solves a problem either Nebraska Athletics or Allo faces.
Winners of the two competitions each received $1,000, a year of free internet from Allo and the opportunity to partner with Allo or the NU Athletic Department. The winner of the Allo challenge received an additional $5,000 donated by Calix, a telecommunications and software provider.
Christopher Aumueller, 33, had the winning pitch for the NU Athletic Department challenge, while Josh Jones, 24, took the top spot in the Allo challenge.
The NU challenge asked participants to come up with a way to help student-athletes navigate NIL (name, image, likeness). Aumueller pitched an idea he had been working on with his own athlete branding company, Fanword.
"We pitched a new product, which is a one-stop student-athlete branding platform for schools and athletes alike," he said. "It aggregates a ton of resources into one single platform to empower student-athletes to maximize their NIL potential."
The application would cater to new NIL rules, which allow athletes at the university to sell their name, image and brand, and permitting them to have sponsorships for the first time.
Aumueller wasn’t even planning to enter the competition until he heard what this year’s request was.
"Once we saw the challenge that (NU) presented, we were like, 'Man, what we’ve been working on aligns perfectly with this,'" he said.
Now, Aumueller has a hefty sum of money in his pocket and the chance to work one-on-one with NU Athletics.
Jones can say the same as the winner of the Allo challenge.
Allo asked competitors to pitch solutions that utilize Allo's fiber network, with a focus on industries such as health care, smart cities or gaming.
"I tried to find something that was really possible because of the fiber network Allo has built instead of just using the fiber network just for the sake of using it," said Jones, a senior data scientist at Nelnet.
He came up with an idea that essentially builds an infrastructure that can be used to create multiple applications, whether it be used to solve daily stressors or potentially save lives.
“If someone were to notice life has gotten a lot better would be the ideal goal," he said. "I just want people to be happier and have those small everyday pains be relieved."
During his pitch, Jones gave the example of using heat to decipher which parking spots are available downtown.
To test that, he set up a device that senses heat in front of a parking spot in the Haymarket. If the spot was empty, the heat map stayed clear, but once a car was parked there, the outline of the car could be seen.
With the technology, Jones could create an app that accurately shows which spots are available.
However, this is just one direction Jones could take his idea.
The same framework could also be used to create an app in the medical field, which is where he would like to take his technology someday, he said.
"I see a lot of pain in the world; it's one of those things that kind of tears me up," he said. "I want to at some point in my life be able to say I served a greater purpose and bettered the world."
Now that Aumueller and Jones have won the JumpStart Challenge, they can look forward to seeing their projects come to life.
“The cool thing now that we’ve won this is we can actually build our product for somebody," Aumueller said. "A lot of times when you start building a product you do what you think is best or what clients tell you is best, but in this case our client will be able to show us what's best. That's the best way to build a product.”
