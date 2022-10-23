Lincoln judge drops parties from lawsuit over e-cigarette battery that exploded in man's pocket

A judge has dismissed another party being sued by a Pennsylvania man alleging lithium ion rechargeable batteries he bought at a Lincoln truck stop for his e-cigarette exploded in his pants pocket, causing him serious burns.

John Griffith II and his wife, Christina, of Sharpsville, initially sued LG Chem Ltd., LG Chem America Inc., Shoemaker's Shell Travel Center and E-Titan LLC.

In the lawsuit filed in Lincoln in 2019, the Griffiths' attorneys said he had bought the two batteries from an e-cigarette kiosk inside the convenience store west of Lincoln on Southwest 48th Street on Nov. 6, 2015.

Then, at home on March 12, 2016, he put them in his pocket, where he had several coins. When he sat down, the batteries exploded.

Their attorney alleged the companies knew or should have known the batteries were improperly and dangerously designed and an unreasonable risk to explode or ignite while being stored in a reasonably foreseeable way, like in a pant pocket.

In 2020, Lancaster County District Judge dismissed Shoemaker's and E-Titan as parties because neither had any role in the design or manufacture of the batteries.

And in a decision this week, she dismissed LG Chem America Inc., an Atlanta, Georgia-based company, over jurisdictional issues. The company is a subsidiary of LG Chem Ltd., the South Korea corporation that manufactured the batteries, but didn't itself have anything to do with the design or sale of the batteries to individual customers.

It leaves just one party — LG Chem Ltd. — left standing in the lawsuit.