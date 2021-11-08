 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lincoln internet provider struggling, says it's ending some service
0 Comments
editor's pick topical

Lincoln internet provider struggling, says it's ending some service

  • Updated
  • 0

A longtime Lincoln internet company appears to be having serious problems.

Numerous customers were reporting issues accessing their email through Internet Nebraska over the weekend.

In posts to social media and internet chat sites and in emails to the Journal Star, customers reported that Internet Nebraska's email server went down sometime Saturday, and the company was not responding to calls or emails.

Switchover leaves Internet Nebraska customers without service

Some speculated that the company had gone out of business, although its email service had again become accessible on Sunday.

On Monday, Internet Nebraska had a voicemail message mentioning the email server outage that said, "we are working to resolve this as fast as possible." It did not respond to messages left seeking comment.

Email and other technical issues appear to be an ongoing problem with the company over the past year. The Better Business Bureau reports 15 complaints just in the past 12 months and gives Internet Nebraska an "F" rating. There have apparently been multiple service outages over the past year.

Lincoln construction startup hits jackpot with $30 million venture capital infusion

In addition to the email issue, Internet Nebraska also has a message on its website saying it is no longer offering DSL internet service.

"If you are an Internet Nebraska DSL customer, we have some unfortunate news. Internet Nebraska is no longer able to provide DSL service to customers, and we urge you to find another service provider as soon as possible," the post reads. "We are truly sorry for the inconvenience."

The company, which has been in business since 1994, almost shut down four years ago, after Charter Communications terminated a long-term deal that had allowed Internet Nebraska to use its infrastructure to deliver services.

It announced at the time that it negotiated a deal with Allo Communications to deliver services, but a spokeswoman for Allo said no current Internet Nebraska customers are served by the company.

Exclusive: Google appears to be company behind Lincoln data center
Venture fund formed to invest in Nebraska-based ag startups
Business logo 2020

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Peloton Shares Plunge on Reduced Forecast

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News