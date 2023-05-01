Midwest Holdings, a Lincoln-based insurance and annuity company, announced Monday that it is being acquired by an affiliate of Antarctica Capital.
The deal calls for Antarctica to pay $27 a share in cash, nearly double the price of Midwest's stock at the close of the Nasdaq stock exchange on Friday. The deal values Midwest at nearly $100 million.
Georgette Nicholas, CEO of Midwest, said the deal, "delivers a substantial cash premium to our shareholders while also providing Midwest with the resources necessary to fully capitalize on our platform, business momentum and market opportunity."
As part of the deal, which is scheduled to be finalized sometime in the second half of this year, Midwest will keep its name, personnel, headquarters in Lincoln and operational hubs in New York and Vermont.
Midwest Holdings was founded in 2003 and became a publicly traded company in 2020 with an offering on the Nasdaq. The company designs and develops annuity products and also offers a cloud-based policy administration service.
Moved, promoted or appointed in Lincoln recently
Union Bank & Trust Promotes Sellers
Lincoln, Neb. (March 23, 2023) – Union Bank & Trust (UBT) recently promoted Julie Sellers to Relationship Manager in the Retirement Plan Services (RPS) division.
Sellers joined UBT in 2016 and has served in various roles within RPS, including call center representative, generalist, and client services supervisor. In her new role, Sellers will work in tandem with individual HR teams to coordinate a variety of retirement plan administrative services.
A graduate of the University of Nebraska – Lincoln with a bachelor’s degree in business administration, Sellers has also completed the Retirement Plan Fundamentals course. Active in volunteerism with various organizations, she’s recently served as treasurer/secretary of the School Family Association for her children’s school.
