Lincoln insurance agency has new owner

One of the state's oldest and largest independent insurance agencies has been bought by one of the world's largest insurance brokers.

Marsh & McLennan Agency LLC, a subsidiary of Marsh, announced Thursday that it purchased Lincoln-based INSPRO. Terms of the sale were not disclosed.

INSPRO, which has been around for more than 80 years, provides business insurance, employee benefits and personal lines insurance among other products. In addition to its Lincoln headquarters at 40th Street and Pine Lake Road, the company has offices in Fremont, Omaha, Wahoo, West Point and West Des Moines, Iowa.

Marsh, which is the world's leading insurance broker, said INSPRO will continue to operate out of all of its local offices, all 138 employees will be retained and local management will remain in place.

Randall Eikmeier, INSPRO's chairman and CEO, said in a news release that the sale was "an important next chapter in the continuing evolution of our firm.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.