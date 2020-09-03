Lincoln Hy-Vee employee gets top company award

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

When Steve Parker became store director of the Hy-Vee store at 70th Street and Pioneers Boulevard, he immediately noticed employee Amy Townsley.

"I could see quickly that there was something special about Amy," Parker told a crowd of customers, employees, Hy-Vee executives and Townsley's family Thursday.

That crowd was at the store to see Townsley get awarded for her efforts to go "above and beyond" when it comes to helping customers.

Townsley, a cashier who's worked at the store for six years, is one of nine Hy-Vee employees awarded its 2020 Legendary Customer Service Award, considered the highest award an employee of the company can get.

She's the first recipient from the 70th and Pioneers store and only the fourth ever from Lincoln.

"I can't think of another person more deserving than Amy Townsley," Parker said.

In addition to being honored at Thursday's event, Townsley gets a number of perks, including a company-paid trip to the destination of her choice, a trophy, a special ring and a framed letter from Hy-Vee CEO and President Randy Edeker.

In a news release, Edeker said Townsley "lives out the things Hy-Vee stands for in everything she does."