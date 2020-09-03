 Skip to main content
Lincoln Hy-Vee employee gets top company award
hy-vee employee

A sign honoring Amy Townsley greeted customers Thursday at the Hy-Vee store at 70th Street and Pioneers Boulevard.

 Matt Olberding

When Steve Parker became store director of the Hy-Vee store at 70th Street and Pioneers Boulevard, he immediately noticed employee Amy Townsley.

"I could see quickly that there was something special about Amy," Parker told a crowd of customers, employees, Hy-Vee executives and Townsley's family Thursday.

That crowd was at the store to see Townsley get awarded for her efforts to go "above and beyond" when it comes to helping customers.

Townsley, a cashier who's worked at the store for six years, is one of nine Hy-Vee employees awarded its 2020 Legendary Customer Service Award, considered the highest award an employee of the company can get.

She's the first recipient from the 70th and Pioneers store and only the fourth ever from Lincoln.

"I can't think of another person more deserving than Amy Townsley," Parker said.

In addition to being honored at Thursday's event, Townsley gets a number of perks, including a company-paid trip to the destination of her choice, a trophy, a special ring and a framed letter from Hy-Vee CEO and President Randy Edeker.

In a news release, Edeker said Townsley "lives out the things Hy-Vee stands for in everything she does."

"This award honors the best of the best from among our Hy-Vee family, and Amy is most deserving of this recognition," he said.

In addition to her awards, Townsley also got to take a helicopter tour of the city after Thursday's ceremony.

She and the other eight employees also will get their pictures plastered on the side of a Hy-Vee semi trailer.

