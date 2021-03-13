 Skip to main content
Lincoln hotels look forward to increased business as restrictions loosen, vaccinations continue
Lincoln hotels look forward to increased business as restrictions loosen, vaccinations continue

Pandemic Hotel Recovery, 3.12

Josh Rapp of Sutton, with his family, including son Beckham Rapp, 2, and wife Jamie Rapp, carry their bags into Embassy Suites on Friday.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

Lincoln hotels are seeing their occupancy rates slowly climb as events and travel opportunities make their long-awaited return.

With the Lincoln COVID-19 risk dial in the yellow category, hotels are able to have up to 75% occupancy and managers say they expect to see occupancy rates continue to climb throughout the year as restrictions are eased and more people begin traveling.

Bryan Sullivan, general manager at Embassy Suites, said occupancy rates at the downtown hotel have been climbing in the past few months after a slow finish to 2020.

Sullivan said Embassy Suites is very event-driven and the ability to safely hold events at the hotel’s convention center has helped drive business recently.

“We're seeing a nice little uptick of business and events that realize we can meet, we can connect and we can do it in a safe way,” he said.

Sullivan said the hotel is looking forward to hopefully hosting more events this summer and later in the year, with weddings and conferences on the books.

“We’re very optimistic on the outlook, (but) we know it's slowly building. It's not going to come back overnight,” he said.

Susan Madsen, general manager at the Cornhusker Marriott, also said it has had an uptick in business because of the ability to hold socially distanced events since the hotel reopened in August.

She said having Husker football games in the fall helped bring occupancy numbers up to 50% at some points, and the boys and girls high school state basketball tournaments have also brought more people to Lincoln in recent weeks.

“We were closed from March through August, and it has been a slow start to a full recovery,” she said.

Nicky Dean, manager at the Holiday Inn Express & Suites Lincoln Airport, said the hotel has had to change its sales perspective since it’s seen more walk-ins and fewer bookings ahead of time. She said the hotel has also had to be more proactive about booking groups, since it is getting fewer calls for group bookings.

“We've had to make a totally different shift,” she said.

All hotels have also had to make large operation shifts in how they are handling sanitation and check-in and check-outs.

Sullivan said Embassy Suites has adopted a system for recording touch points in the hotel and when they’ve been cleaned. He said an existing digital check-in process that allows people to check in on their phones and use their phones as a room key has also been helpful.

Madsen said that at the Cornhusker, guests do not receive housekeeping services during their stay unless they request it and rooms are thoroughly cleaned and disinfected after guests leave.

Hotels across Lincoln continue to face many of the same struggles as the pandemic continues, but officials say they are cautiously optimistic about getting back to full capacity soon.

“We're all reporting the same condition,” Madsen said. “We're all hopeful with the vaccination available that people will start to get that much-needed vacation and travel again.”

THE SCENE IN LINCOLN DURING THE PANDEMIC

Reach the writer at lstephens@journalstar.com or 402-473-7241.

News intern

Luna Stephens is a journalism student at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln who is originally from Lawrence, Kansas and is passionate about the transformative power of journalism.

