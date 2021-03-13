Lincoln hotels look forward to increased business as restrictions loosen, vaccinations continue

Lincoln hotels are seeing their occupancy rates slowly climb as events and travel opportunities make their long-awaited return.

With the Lincoln COVID-19 risk dial in the yellow category, hotels are able to have up to 75% occupancy and managers say they expect to see occupancy rates continue to climb throughout the year as restrictions are eased and more people begin traveling.

Bryan Sullivan, general manager at Embassy Suites, said occupancy rates at the downtown hotel have been climbing in the past few months after a slow finish to 2020.

Sullivan said Embassy Suites is very event-driven and the ability to safely hold events at the hotel’s convention center has helped drive business recently.

“We're seeing a nice little uptick of business and events that realize we can meet, we can connect and we can do it in a safe way,” he said.

Sullivan said the hotel is looking forward to hopefully hosting more events this summer and later in the year, with weddings and conferences on the books.

“We’re very optimistic on the outlook, (but) we know it's slowly building. It's not going to come back overnight,” he said.