Lincoln home sales continue record pace despite high prices, lack of inventory

Local home sales continued their torrid pace last year, despite skyrocketing prices, rising interest rates and a lack of homes for sale.

There were 5,330 total home sales in the Lincoln area in 2021, according to data from the Great Plains Regional Multiple Listing Service. That's up about 100 sales over 2020.

Sales of existing homes were the driver of the increase, as new-home sales declined slightly, from 760 in 2020 to 730 last year. Those numbers are still far short of the all-time record for sales of new homes of nearly 1,100 back in 2003.

But sales of existing homes continue to set records. There were 4,600 sales last year, up from the previous record of 4,479 set in 2020.

The momentum has continued into 2022, with sales of both new and existing homes up in January compared with 2021.

Kyle Fischer, executive vice president of the Realtors Association of Lincoln, said the unending increase in sales continues to surprise him.

"Each month, month after month, it is truly shocking to see the volume and pressure in the housing market," Fischer said in an email. "You are always waiting to see the slightest little hint or sign that the demand is starting to recede, or the inventory is starting to rise, and it just never happens.”

It is impressive that home sales numbers continue to rise when there are so few homes coming on the market.

As of Feb. 21, Fischer said there only 123 existing homes for sale in Lincoln.

"Simply put, we need more homes," Fischer said.

The lack of inventory has helped to fuel a surge in prices.

According to data from the Great Plains MLS, the median sale price of an existing home in Lincoln last year was $235,000, a 13.5% increase over 2020. That was the second year in a row of a double-digit percentage gain, and the price of an existing home is now $70,000 more than it was just five years ago.

Prices for new construction did not increase as much -- rising 9.5% -- but unlike prices for existing homes, which trend lower in the fall, the median price of new homes accelerated, reaching nearly $400,000 in December.

Fischer said low interest rates, government stimulus payments and built-up equity for sellers all contributed to the surging demand and prices.

"Veteran agents with 20-plus years of experience in the business will tell you they’ve never witnessed anything like this before now,” he said.

Rich Rodenburg with Coldwell Banker NHS Real Estate offered two examples that illustrate how competitive the market is right now.

"We put in two offers in the past couple of weeks. On one, we were up against 16 other offers. On another, we offered 10% over asking (price)," Rodenburg said. "Our buyers got neither."

He said buyers who are successful often make an offer above the asking price, take the home as-is and forgo inspections if their lender will allow it.

Data from the MLS shows that on average, homes that sold last year went for nearly 2% above asking price. That appears to be the first time ever in the local real estate market that homes sold for more on average than their listed sales price.

Some buyers are paying cash for homes, and those often are investors buying lower-priced properties to flip for a quick sale or to turn into rentals.

That ramps up competition and tightens the market even more, said Fischer, especially for buyers on the lower end of the income scale.

"Every time a first-time home buyer has to compete with an investor for a home, it puts the first-time buyer at a disadvantage because most investors have cash."

Fischer said finding a way to get more new homes built and lower their price will help the market, because it provides more opportunities for younger homeowners to move up and for older owners to downsize, which then opens up more inventory as those people sell their existing homes.

And it's inventory more than interest rates or the overall economy that's likely to determine whether Lincoln can sustain its record pace of home sales, he said.

"Typically, home sales rise once we get into April, May, June and July," Fischer said. "If we don’t have enough inventory to meet the demand, we will know fairly quickly where the market is headed.”

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

