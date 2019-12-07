Lincoln home prices might not have gone up as much as thought, study finds

Matt Olberding Business editor/reporter Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005. Follow Matt Olberding Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

A first-ever study of the Lincoln real estate market by the University of Nebraska at Omaha finds home price appreciation may not have been quite as robust as statistics suggest over the past couple of decades.

The study done by Steven Shultz, a professor of real estate and land use economics, looked at home sales in Lincoln from 2000 through Sept. 30 of this year. The study used a more in-depth modeling method than the common method of median sales price.

What it found was that home prices increased 44% over the nearly two-decade period. That was less than the 63% gain in median price.

Most of that gain came in the past six years, with a 41% gain since 2013 after a decline of 9% during the national housing crash from 2006-2011.

Schultz's study used Lincoln Public Schools district boundaries as its parameters, which means it differs from most other home price reports for Lincoln, which typically include either the entire county or the Lincoln Metropolitan Statistical Area, which includes Seward County.

It also had several other differences. In addition to excluding sales of new-construction homes, it also excluded condo sales, sales of homes on lots larger than an acre, and sales of homes for less than $20,000 or more than $600,000.