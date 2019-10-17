The local home market did something over the summer it's never done before.
In both June and July, the median sales price hit $200,000, although it fell back slightly in August.
That was the first time the monthly median price -- which represents the midpoint of all sales -- has ever risen out of the $100,000s in Lincoln.
Kyle Fischer, executive vice president of the Realtors Association of Lincoln, called the numbers "an accurate representation of where the midpoint is in the market today," and said it's a good sign for sellers.
"If you have a property that is somewhere around $200,000, it will most likely sell and sell fairly quickly,” Fischer said in an email.
Year to date as of August, the median price in Lincoln was $187,500, 4.2% higher than at the same time last year. Compared with five years ago, it's up more than 30%.
Fischer said there are a number of reasons why home prices continue to rise in Lincoln.
You have free articles remaining.
"First and foremost, our economy remains strong both locally and nationally," he said. "Secondly, there is a strong demand for homes under $250,000 in Lincoln and not a lot of options in that price range on the market today. When one does come on the market, it becomes a precious commodity.”
Sales continue to be strong, especially when it comes to existing homes. Through August, completed sales of existing homes are up 6.5% compared with a year ago, according to data from the Great Plains Regional MLS. Overall home sales are up only 4.2% compared with a year ago, however, because sales of new homes have declined.
That could be because the price of those homes continues to skyrocket. As of the end of August, the median price of a new home in Lincoln was nearly $316,000, up 6% from a year ago.
Despite the sustained increase in prices, homes in Lincoln remain much cheaper than those in most other areas. According to the National Association of Realtors, the national median price of an existing single-family home was $279,600 at the end of the second quarter, a 4.3% increase over the same period a year ago.
In addition, the group said home prices rose in the second quarter in 91% of the metro areas it tracks.
The Realtors group also said that the rise in prices is leading to a decrease in housing affordability nationally, something that also is occurring in Lincoln.
“The only downside to these numbers is that the middle of the market continues to move higher and become less attainable," Fischer said. "That directly affects affordability."