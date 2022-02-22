Lincoln health care analytics firm acquired

A Lincoln company that provides health care analytics services has been acquired by a much larger publicly traded competitor.

Health Catalyst, a Utah-based provider of data and analytics services to health care providers, announced Tuesday that it has acquired Lincoln-based KPI Ninja.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

KPI Ninja, which provides software and services that help health entities improve outcomes, was named to the Inc. 5000 list of the nation's fastest growing companies for the first time last year, coming in at No. 448, with three-year revenue growth of nearly 1,100%.

"We are grateful to have Health Catalyst's support as we continue to serve our existing clients, ensuring the delivery of world-class KPI Ninja products and services without interruption, while we continue to expand our footprint and maximize the value we deliver to the industry," said Vineeth Yeddula, CEO of KPI Ninja.

Dan Burton, CEO of Health Catalyst, said that all of KPI Ninja's employees will be retained.

