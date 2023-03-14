Nebraska's two racetrack casinos had their strongest month yet in February.

According to figures from the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission, WarHorse Casino in Lincoln and Grand Island Casino Resort combined to produce more than $1.34 million in gaming taxes last month, the highest amount so far in the state's brand-new casino industry.

Based on the casino tax rate of 20% of gross revenue, that means the two casinos made about $6.7 million before expenses during February.

WarHorse Casino generated the bulk of the tax money, about $858,000. That's the highest monthly total in the casino's five-plus months of existence, edging out October by about $4,000.

The Grand Island casino generated nearly $483,500, about $37,000 more than January, which was its first full month in operation.

The two casinos have now generated $2.6 million in gaming taxes this year and $5.4 million since they've been open. The bulk of that money, 70%, goes into a state property tax relief fund. For February, that amount was just more than $939,000, and for the year so far, it's a little more than $1.8 million.

City and county governments split 25%, which means the city of Lincoln and Lancaster County each got about $107,000 last month.

Gambling in Lincoln and Grand Island has been limited to slot machines added at temporary casinos at the horse racing tracks. A third temporary casino in Columbus is expected to open sometime later this spring.

The casinos also are hoping to add sports betting soon. WarHorse Lincoln officials said they hope to be able to take their first bets later this spring.

