Two transportation companies are teaming up to provide more interstate bus routes from Lincoln

MegaBus, the cross-country carrier known for low fares, has announced plans to restart service in Lincoln next week.

The company said in a news release that it has partnered with Burlington Trailways to offer daily service from Lincoln to 22 cities, including Chicago, Denver, Des Moines, Iowa, and Indianapolis. The service will start Monday.

“This partnership will offer robust expansion opportunities in the Midwest,” Colin Emberson, vice president of commercial for Megabus, said in a news release. “Creating the opportunity for customers to travel as far west as Denver is particularly exciting. We’re proud to be able to offer customers new, convenient travel options.”

“We’re excited about this new venture and partnership with Megabus, and the travel opportunities it will bring to customers,” Mark Moore, general manager of Burlington Trailways, said in the release.

Megabus offered bus service between Lincoln and Chicago, with stops in Des Moines and other cities in Iowa and Illinois, from the spring of 2017 to the spring of 2020, when it ended because of COVID-19.

Burlington Trailways has offered interstate bus service from Lincoln since taking over former Greyhound routes in 2005.

The new Megabus service will depart from the Burlington Trailways bus depot at 5250 Superior St. Ticketing information is available at us.megabus.com.

