Lincoln gas prices drop but still high in comparison to rest of Nebraska

Average gas prices in Lincoln have finally fallen below $2 a gallon, but an industry analyst believes they should be much lower.
The average price in Lincoln fell below $2 on Friday and stood at $1.98 as of Monday morning, according to AAA.
That's down 42 cents from a month ago and 73 cents from a year ago. It's also the first time the average price of gas in Lincoln has fallen below $2 in more than four years.
But it's considerably higher than many other Nebraska cities. Norfolk's average price Monday was $1.73. It was $1.75 in Omaha and Grand Island and $1.79 in Columbus. Even Kearney, which has had higher prices than Lincoln for the past few weeks, dropped to $1.95.
Patrick DeHaan, oil and refined products analyst for GasBuddy.com, said he believes prices in Lincoln should be more like $1.60 a gallon or even less.
DeHaan said he based that number "on my experience seeing areas with retail prices that have similar wholesale prices to (Lincoln)."
Gas prices have plummeted over the past month for a couple of reasons. One is the huge drop in demand because of the coronavirus pandemic. The other is an oil price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia that has caused oil prices to drop to their lowest levels in about 18 years.
The drop in demand, "is an exceptional time that we've never seen in history," DeHaan said.
AAA Nebraska spokeswoman Rose White said prices can be influenced by a number of factors beyond just the wholesale price of fuel, and one of the biggest is how much competition there is.
"Stations in highly competitive markets must offer lower prices to attract customers," she said. "In communities or cities with little or no competition, consumers usually pay higher prices."
White noted that at any time, there can be a 70- to 90-cent difference in gas prices across the state.
Lincoln appears to have a lot of competition, but the three biggest chains -- U-Stop, Casey's General Stores and Kwik Shop -- have more than 50 locations between them.
Whitehead Oil, which owns U-Stop, also is a wholesale provider of gasoline in Lincoln. Owner Mark Whitehead has said in the past that the gasoline his company provides is higher quality than in other areas and that his company is positioned to be competitive in the Lincoln market and does not worry about prices in other markets.
Casey's officials have previously said that they follow their competition in each market and don't look to drive prices either higher or lower.
The companies in Lincoln that do look to drive prices are warehouse clubs Sam's Club and Costco, which both were selling gas for $1.55 a gallon in Lincoln on Monday morning. But those prices only are available to members.
The lowest price elsewhere in the city as of Monday morning was $1.84 a gallon at the Kwik Shop at 40th and A streets.
Whatever the price in your city, White noted that compared to last year, consumers are paying much less.
"Currently in Nebraska, the state average is $1.81 a gallon for unleaded fuel, which is 85 cents lower than prices of a year ago," she said. "On average, Nebraska motorists are saving $12.75 when they fill a 15-gallon tank compared to what they paid last year."
