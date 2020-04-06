Lincoln gas prices drop but still high in comparison to rest of Nebraska

AAA Nebraska spokeswoman Rose White said prices can be influenced by a number of factors beyond just the wholesale price of fuel, and one of the biggest is how much competition there is.

"Stations in highly competitive markets must offer lower prices to attract customers," she said. "In communities or cities with little or no competition, consumers usually pay higher prices."

White noted that at any time, there can be a 70- to 90-cent difference in gas prices across the state.

Lincoln appears to have a lot of competition, but the three biggest chains -- U-Stop, Casey's General Stores and Kwik Shop -- have more than 50 locations between them.

Whitehead Oil, which owns U-Stop, also is a wholesale provider of gasoline in Lincoln. Owner Mark Whitehead has said in the past that the gasoline his company provides is higher quality than in other areas and that his company is positioned to be competitive in the Lincoln market and does not worry about prices in other markets.

Casey's officials have previously said that they follow their competition in each market and don't look to drive prices either higher or lower.