Lincoln firm's 'reboot' camp helps people move into tech careers

When Zane Bebb started considering a career change after working at Verizon Wireless for seven years, he decided something in information technology might be a good fit.
He started taking online courses in cybersecurity and looked for places to apply. After a bit of research, he settled on Five Nines, the largest IT provider that's based in Nebraska.
His timing turned out to be impeccable, as the company was embarking on a new training program.
On Thursday, Bebb became one of six people to graduate from Five Nines' first IT Career ReBoot Program, a seven-week training program aimed at helping people with experience in non-technology jobs transition into a job in IT.
The six graduates all have a wide range of job backgrounds, from teaching English in Japan to working in warehouses and retail stores to selling smartphones.
The key, though, said Five Nines founder and CEO James Bowen, is that they all have backgrounds in customer service. That's important for a company that provides third-party IT services to other businesses.
Bowen said that Five Nines has had a successful internship program for college students for years, but those students don't always decide to go into IT, and even if they do, some wind up working for other firms.
"We thought, 'Why can't we do that for a professional program?'" he said.
Taleena Stanbrough, the company's human resources director, put the program together and also applied for and received a $32,658 Worker Training Grant from the Nebraska Department of Labor.
Bowen said the grant was extremely important in getting the program off the ground.
"We couldn't have done it without them," he said.
But now that the program has been successful, Bowen said the company plans to continue doing it on its own. The next training class will likely be held in the first quarter of next year and Five Nines hopes to enroll anywhere from eight to 10 people.
He said Five Nines may also hold similar training classes in other cities where it has offices, including Omaha and Kearney, as it continues to grow. The company added approximately 30 new employees this year and expects to hire another 30 in 2022.
Training programs such as Five Nines' are going to become more and more important for companies, especially small businesses, to find employees in an extremely tight labor market, Bowen said.
Nebraska's 1.9% unemployment rate in October set a record for the lowest ever recorded in the U.S. The Lincoln area's unemployment rate is even lower, at 1.3%.
Bowen also noted that there are fewer and fewer IT graduates coming out of local colleges.
"What you're seeing here is Five Nines trying to innovate a little bit," Bowen said.
That innovation not only benefits the company, it also removes a lot of the risk for the person considering a career change. Instead of having to pay for training or education with no guarantee it will lead to a better job, the Five Nines trainees get paid while training and have a good-paying job waiting for them when they get done.
Bebb said that aspect of it definitely made his career change plans a little easier.
"It takes a little bit of the scary factor out of it," he said.
Bad Seed: Mead's fight against a toxic ethanol plant
Lincoln Airport
