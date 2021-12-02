Lincoln firm's 'reboot' camp helps people move into tech careers

"We thought, 'Why can't we do that for a professional program?'" he said.

Taleena Stanbrough, the company's human resources director, put the program together and also applied for and received a $32,658 Worker Training Grant from the Nebraska Department of Labor.

Bowen said the grant was extremely important in getting the program off the ground.

"We couldn't have done it without them," he said.

But now that the program has been successful, Bowen said the company plans to continue doing it on its own. The next training class will likely be held in the first quarter of next year and Five Nines hopes to enroll anywhere from eight to 10 people.

He said Five Nines may also hold similar training classes in other cities where it has offices, including Omaha and Kearney, as it continues to grow. The company added approximately 30 new employees this year and expects to hire another 30 in 2022.

Training programs such as Five Nines' are going to become more and more important for companies, especially small businesses, to find employees in an extremely tight labor market, Bowen said.