Lincoln firms ranked among fastest-growing Midwest businesses

Several Lincoln companies have been ranked among the fastest-growing in the Midwest by Inc. magazine.

The Inc. 5000 Regionals ranks the 1,500 fastest-growing private companies across six regions of the U.S.

Among the 250 in the Midwest region, which covers 12 states, was Lincoln-based digital marketing agency BCom Solutions, which came in at No. 33 on the list, with two-year revenue growth of 321%.

“Being named to the Inc. 5000 Regionals list is a tremendous honor that our growing team worked hard to achieve,” said Brent Comstock, founder and CEO of the firm that focuses on rural and agricultural clients.

BCom Solutions ranked highest out of the 13 Nebraska-based firms that made the list.

Another local firm that placed high on the list was CapStone Technologies, which makes software and robots for the mass-mailing industry.

“Making the Midwest Regionals list again is a badge of honor for us,” said Kirk Trofholz, chief executive officer for CapStone. “Our team works hard every day to come up with new solutions that will make print-to-mail companies’ businesses better, and it’s wonderful to have that tenacity recognized.”