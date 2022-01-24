Lincoln firm that helps truckers hauls in $78 million investment

The company has since "evolved to provide critical working capital to fleets who cannot secure it through traditional financial institutions," said Taylor Monks, BasicBlock CEO and co-founder.

Monks said research he did prior to starting the company showed that 96% of all trucking companies have fewer than six trucks "and one of their biggest pain points is access to capital."

The company said in a news release that the $78 million investment will allow it to continue focusing on factoring while adding and expanding services to help carriers grow their fleets. One of the company's goals is to eventually be able to offer 0% factoring.

Some of the investment also will be used to open and staff a new office in Chicago. Just since November, BasicBlock has seen a 50% increase in the number of drivers it serves and a 60% increase in the amount of factoring volume.

"Establishing an office in Chicago, one of the leading freight-tech cities in the U.S., will enable us to meet the needs of our increasing national customer base and improve upon our already industry-leading customer service," said Brett Byman, the company's chief operating officer.