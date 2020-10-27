Lincoln firm names new CEO

A Nebraska native and food industry veteran is taking over as CEO of a Lincoln company that makes robots for mass mail-handling operations.
CapStone Technologies on Tuesday announced the appointment of Kirk Trofholz to lead the company.
Trofholz, who grew up in Nebraska and is a 1981 graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, has spent his career in the consumer packaged goods industry, starting out with Procter & Gamble and serving as president at both Barilla North America and Dawn Foods. Most recently, he was the CEO of Nielsen-Massey Vanillas.
CapStone said in a news release that Trofholz has experience helping companies quickly improve their performance, and it expects him to accelerate the company’s sales and profitability plans.
“We’re very excited about Kirk’s expertise in helping companies streamline operations to grow rapidly,” said Troy Power, chief strategy officer for CapStone. “CapStone’s successes have shown us that there’s even more room to excel and help print-to-mail companies thrive."
Bryan Foundation welcomes new board members
The Bryan Foundation welcomed two new community members to the foundation’s board of trustees in January. They are: Halley Acklie Kruse, who serves as vice president and general counsel for the Acklie Charitable Foundation and Preeta Bansal, lecturer, MIT; retired senior lawyer; global business leader, and government official
“These community members are sharing their expertise and dedication in supporting Bryan’s mission to provide high-quality health care for all we serve,” said Bob Ravenscroft, vice president and chief development officer. “They will be wonderful assets in helping the Foundation advance that mission.”
Two NET productions earn national honors
NET, Nebraska’s PBS & NPR Stations, earned top honors at the National Educational Telecommunications Association conference in January.
The video “Shining a Light on NET” was honored for excellence in promotional materials. Portions of the video air on NET’s four channels, and it is used in community settings, tours and on our website at netNebraska.org/about to highlight the stations’ commitment to Nebraska.
“Nebraska: The Chocolate Life” received honors for excellence in the topical documentaries category. This program unwrapped the sweet story of the ancient treat of chocolate. It first aired on NET in February 2019. For more information, visit netNebraska.org/chocolate.
The 2020 NETA Conference and CPB Public Media Thought Leader Forum was Jan. 26-30 in Arlington, Va.
The National Educational Telecommunications Association is a professional association representing 275 public media member stations in 46 states, the Virgin Islands and the District of Columbia.
Five Nines introduces Joe Brown
Lincoln, Nebraska, Five Nines is excited to announce the hiring of Joe Brown as director of marketing operations. In his role, Brown will be responsible for leading every aspect of Five Nines’ marketing, including the engagement of existing customers to ensure they’re utilizing the full suite of Five Nines’ industry leading solutions.
“We’re excited to see Joe use his expertise to improve communication with our existing customers. He will also be implementing new ways to reach more potential customers to share the message regarding the difference our partners experience in transforming technology from a necessary evil to a strategic competitive advantage,” said Phil Taylor, vice president of sales for Five Nines.
Brown officially started with Five Nines in December. “We’re thrilled with how closely Joe aligns with the direction of Five Nines,” Taylor said. “His passion and energy are contagious and once you have an opportunity to spend a few minutes talking with Joe, you’ll immediately see his Niner spirit.”
For 15 years, Five Nines has partnered with Nebraska and Iowa based companies to establish and grow their technology operations. With offices in Kearney, Central City, Lincoln, and Omaha, Five Nines is the largest, most capable IT service company in the Iowa-Nebraska region. Learn more at www.gonines.com
Linsey Camplin becomes equal partner at McHenry Haszard
The law firm of McHenry, Haszard, Roth, Hupp, Burkholder & Blomenberg is pleased to announce that Linsey A. Camplin has become an equal partner in the firm. Camplin, who joined McHenry Haszard in 2014, is a commissioner for the Nebraska Commission on Public Advocacy and serves on the Board of Directors for Civic Nebraska. Her practice is concentrated in the areas of family and juvenile law, adoptions, criminal law and trial work.
The attorneys at McHenry Haszard Law share the vision of providing quality legal services through the highest degree of ethical conduct. The firm represents individuals and institutions in the areas of corporate and business law, family law, estate planning and administration, criminal law, education law, social security disability and personal injury. Learn more about our firm by visiting www.mchenrylaw.com
AHSGR welcomes Aaron Farber as ED
The American Historical Society of Germans from Russia introduced Aaron Farber as the executive director of its Lincoln headquarters this February.
He joins AHSGR after serving various leadership positions in Lincoln, including executive director of the Fallbrook YMCA.
Established in 1968, AHSGR is an international organization dedicated to the history, cultural heritage, and genealogy of German Russians.
SNCC welcomes Haris Zahoor, MD
Southeast Nebraska Cancer Center (SNCC) is pleased to announce that Dr. Haris Zahoor, MD has joined their oncology team. Dr. Zahoor was recently at the Keck School of Medicine at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles. He is currently seeing patients at their 68th and O Street location.
Dr. Zahoor completed his fellowship of Hematology and Medical Oncology at the Cleveland Clinic in Ohio. He received a Master of Science in Clinical Research at the University of Pittsburgh. He completed his internship in Internal Medicine at the University of Pittsburgh Mercy Hospital.
“We are excited to add Dr. Zahoor to our growing physician team. The experience that he brings from USC and the Cleveland Clinic will further help us improve the quality of oncology care in Lincoln,” said Dr. Nathan Green, DO, SNCC medical oncologist.
SNCC provides comprehensive cancer care in Lincoln and twelve communities throughout greater Nebraska. SNCC combines advanced medical oncology, radiation oncology and several other cancer support services at their two locations in Lincoln. For more information about SNCC, visit LeadingCancerCare.com.
Swanson Russell receives honors at PRSA Gala
Lincoln, Neb. (February 20, 2020) — Swanson Russell received 23 awards at the 2020 Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) Nebraska Paper Anvil Awards Gala held on January 22.
PRSA Nebraska’s Paper Anvil Awards honor outstanding contributions made to the public relations profession. The competition recognizes organizations that have successfully addressed a public relations challenge with skill, creativity and resourcefulness.
Swanson Russell accepted 21 Awards of Excellence on behalf of clients for the following: Cattlemen’s Beef Board: Annual Report; Propane Education & Research Council: Can-Do Journal; Greenlee: Bringing the Job into the Classroom; Propane Education & Research Council: Forklift Safety Day PR Program; AMVAC: Cotton Industry Advancement Scholarship; Cattlemen’s Beef Board: Producer Communications Program; Swanson Russell: Stay Strong Nebraska Campaign; Swanson Russell: Stay Strong Nebraska Campaign Public Service Initiative; Cattlemen’s Beef Board: The Drive Print Newsletter; Propane Education & Research Council: Enewsletters; Profile Products: The Environmental Leader; Blue Star Gas: Social Media; Cattlemen’s Beef Board: Engaging Cattle Producers on Social Media; Nebraska State Fair: Single Ticket Sales (Social Media); Oregon Products: Instagram Launch; Propane Education & Research Council: Clean American Energy (Social Media); Nebraska State Fair: Community Management (Social Media); AMVAC: American Vanguard/AMVAC 50 Year Anniversary Feature Cover Story in AgriMarketing Magazine; Nebraska State Fair: 150th Video; Swanson Russell: Stay Strong Nebraska PSA Video; Cattlemen’s Beef Board: Website Redesign.
The agency also accepted two Awards of Merit for the following work: Nebraska State Fair: Community Management (Social Media); Propane Education & Research Council: Homeowner and Builder Perceptions Survey.
“We are honored to bring home a number of awards that signify not only the hard work and talent of our teams, but the strategic thinking that goes into every project we are involved in,” said Brent Schott, Swanson Russell president. “It is gratifying to see the recognition we received from such a diverse list of clients because it showcases our ability to produce high quality results across the industries in which we specialize.”
Swanson Russell is a nationally recognized full-service branding, advertising and public relations agency in Lincoln and Omaha, Nebraska. The agency partners with clients across many industries while specializing in agriculture, construction, landscape/turf, outdoor recreation and healthcare. To learn how Swanson Russell builds a Real Connection between brands and audiences, visit www.swansonrussell.com.
John S. Olsson receives Durham Award from ACEC Nebraska
John S. Olsson, executive vice president for consulting services at Olsson, is this year’s recipient of the Charles Durham Achievement Award presented annually by ACEC Nebraska.
The award honors a person who exhibits Charles Durham’s leadership in the engineering profession and his community stewardship through civic involvement. Durham was an innovative engineering executive and is a former CEO of HDR.
As EVP for consulting services, Olsson works with teams throughout the firm to identity and prioritize large public sector clients and projects and works with Olsson’s practice leaders to enhance the firm’s standing at the municipal and state level.
Olsson has served in several leadership roles since he joined the firm in 1989. He was named leader of the civil municipal team in 2001, became the firm’s Lincoln office leader in 2007 and two years later was selected to serve on the first firm-wide operations team.
Olsson exemplifies the firm’s community focused values through his involvement in various nonprofit and civic organizations. He served as president for the Nebraska Society of Professional Engineers and was a past director for ACEC Nebraska.
In 2015, Olsson helped establish the Olsson Foundation, a 501(c)(3) private foundation that supports education, communities and the environment.
He graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from the Colorado School of Mines and earned a master’s degree in engineering from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
Olsson is the son of the firm’s founder, John E. Olsson.
Olsson is a nationally recognized engineering firm made up of people who craft expert solutions and designs that improve communities. The firm offers design and consulting services in planning and design, engineering, field services, environmental and technology. For more information, go to www.olsson.com.
Lincoln Community Foundation welcomes new board members
The Lincoln Community Foundation welcomes seven new members to its board of directors: Aaron Davis, Aaron Davis Presentations; Ronnie Green, University of Nebraska-Lincoln; Joey Hausmann, Hausmann Construction; Jasmine Kingsley, Hudl; JoAnn Martin, retired Ameritas; Dan Marvin, City of Lincoln; and Diane Temme Stinton, TMCO.
Officers for 2020 include Kim M. Robak, board chair, Mueller Robak LLC; JoAnn Martin, vice-chair, retired Ameritas; Ryan Beckman, treasurer, Olsson; Linda Major, secretary, University of Nebraska-Lincoln and Tom Smith, past chair, D. A. Davidson & Co.
The Lincoln Community Foundation, established in 1955, strives to continually enrich the Lincoln community by promoting and achieving perpetual philanthropic support. The foundation currently manages $150 million in assets and has distributed more than $147 million in grants to nonprofit organizations that have improved the lives of thousands of residents.
TELCOR announces promotions
TELCOR is excited to announce the promotion of James Hunke, senior installation analyst, POC; Derek Pohlmann, installation support leader, POC; and Regina Seaton, application services manager, POC.
Since joining TELCOR in 2012, Hunke has been integral to the team’s success as he is able to complete an abundance of projects in a timely manner. He has improved processes for the installation team resulting in more quality outcomes, and has assisted with training and mentoring new team members.
Pohlmann joined TELCOR in 2016 and has a deep knowledge of TELCOR QML and the upgrade processes. He continually submits ideas for processes improvements making upgrades more efficient. He has been integral in training others and is a valuable asset to the installation team.
Since joining TELCOR in 2014, Seaton has worked with countless customers answering questions and resolving problems. In her new role, Seaton will manage internal QML escalations and work closely with POC management to identify trends, suggest product improvements and continually encourage team growth.
TELCOR provides exceptional products and services to thousands of hospitals and laboratories for point of care (POC) middleware, revenue cycle management (RCM) software and a billing solution, TELCOR Revenue Cycle Solutions (TRCS). The TELCOR team includes clinically experienced, software savvy and billing professionals who understand customers' unique environments. Discover more at telcor.com.
Dr. Richard Powell joins Heartland Optical
Heartland Optical is pleased to announce the addition of Dr. Richard Powell to their team of optometrists. Dr. Powell has been practicing in Lincoln, NE for over 40 years. He is a graduate of Southern College of Optometry in Memphis, TN, and he later served as an adjunct professor for the college. He also taught at the University of Missouri, helping to mentor young, aspiring optometrists across the Midwest.
To schedule an appointment with Dr. Powell, please call 402-476-3311 or visit HeartlandOptical.com to learn more about him and the practice.
Carlson named Assurity VP, Individual Sales & Ventures
Assurity Life Insurance Company has named Jared Carlson vice president of Individual Sales and Ventures. A newly created role, he leads the company’s individual sales operations while maintaining oversight of Assurity Ventures Inc. (AVI), a business arm dedicated to building relationships with insurtech and fintech startups to harness new methods of interacting with prospective customers.
“I believe Jared will be a transformational leader for our Individual Sales area,” said Todd Reimers, senior vice president, chief marketing & sales officer. “By combining AVI and Individual Sales, we are recognizing the reality of how the marketplace for the sale of individual products is rapidly changing.”
Since joining Assurity in 2017 as director of AVI, Carlson has worked across departments to implement large-scale entrepreneurial opportunities for growth and product development. He previously held development and innovation roles with the Arbor Day Foundation, where he led the creation of business ventures to generate revenue streams.
Carlson holds a Master of Business Administration from Nebraska Wesleyan University. He also serves as a board member for the Foundation for Lincoln Public Schools and the Foundry, an organization dedicated to helping nonprofits institute sustainable business practices.
Swanson Russell receives first place honors
Lincoln, Nebraska (February 10, 2020) Swanson Russell received 12 honors at the National Agri-Marketing Association (NAMA) Region II awards banquet on January 9 in Kansas City. The Best of NAMA awards program honors exemplary work in agricultural communications.
The agency accepted five first place awards for clients in the following categories: AMVAC Chemical: Print Ad; Cattlemen’s Beef Board: “The Drive” Print Newsletter; Hogemeyer Hybrids: Flat Prospect Program Mailer; Koch Agronomic Services: ANVOL Direct Mail; Nebraska State Fair: 2019 Flood Video.
The agency accepted seven awards of merit for clients in the following categories: AMVAC Chemical: NAFB Print Ad; AMVAC Chemical: Assure II Logo; AMVAC Chemical: 50 Year Anniversary Feature Article in AgriMarketing Magazine; Koch Agronomic Services: ANVOL Sales Kit; Nebraska State Fair: 2019 Entryway; Nebraska State Fair: 2019 Website; Nebraska State Fair: 2019 Campaign.
Swanson Russell’s award-winning entries will qualify to advance and compete at the Best of NAMA Ceremony held April 15 in San Diego, California in conjunction with the 2020 Agri-Marketing Conference.
“NAMA awards mean a lot to us because they are judged by peers with a focus on results,” said Brent Schott, president at Swanson Russell. “A lot of strong work comes out of the Midwest chapter of NAMA each year, so it’s an honor—for us and our terrific clients—to be recognized among all the winners.”
Swanson Russell is a nationally recognized full-service branding, advertising and public relations agency in Lincoln and Omaha, Nebraska. The agency partners with clients across many industries while specializing in agriculture, construction, landscape/turf, outdoor recreation and healthcare. To learn how Swanson Russell builds a Real Connection between brands and audiences, visit www.swansonrussell.com.
Swanson Russell hires six in Omaha and Lincoln offices
Lincoln, Nebraska (February 6, 2020) Swanson Russell welcomes Lindsey Franklin, Ian Gurney, Randy Hill, Madison Knopik, Kristi Leaders and Brett Summers.
Franklin is an account manager in the Omaha office. Before her start at the agency she gained experience as a marketing manager at Robstan Group and Godfather’s Pizza. The Omaha native earned a bachelor’s degree in business information systems at DeVry University in Kansas City.
Gurney works as an associate developer in the Lincoln office. Prior to joining the agency, he was a contractor at Dell. The Omaha native attended Creighton University in Omaha earning a bachelor’s degree in psychology.
Hill serves as a production manager in the Lincoln office. He had a four-year pre-press apprenticeship through the Graphic Communications International Union, among various software classes through Metro Community College. The Omaha native has over 20 years’ experience in marketing production. Before joining the agency, he worked for First National Bank in Omaha and TD Ameritrade.
Knopik is an associate digital producer in the Omaha office. The Sioux City, Iowa, native was a project manager for Red Branch Media in Omaha and an event assistant for the Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium before joining the agency full time. Knopik graduated from the University of Nebraska-Omaha with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and received her MBA from Midland University in Fremont, Nebraska.
Leaders serves as an account manager in the Omaha office. Before joining the agency, she gained experience as a digital account manager at Spinutech. The Elkader, Iowa, native graduated from Arizona State University in Tempe, Arizona, with a bachelor’s degree in communications.
Summers works as a copywriter in the Lincoln office. He graduated from the University of South Dakota with a bachelor’s degree in English. Prior to joining the agency, the Spring Hill, Florida, native gained experience as an associate creative director and senior copywriter working on accounts including the South Dakota Department of Tourism and Taco John’s at an agency based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
Swanson Russell is a nationally recognized full-service branding, advertising and public relations agency in Lincoln and Omaha, Nebraska. The agency partners with clients across many industries while specializing in agriculture, construction, landscape/turf, outdoor recreation and healthcare. To learn how Swanson Russell builds a Real Connection between brands and audiences, visit www.swansonrussell.com.
Lincoln Industries selects Elwood for sourcing role
Lincoln Industries Manager of Global Sourcing Jim Dutmer has announced the selection of Adam Elwood to the position of sourcing engineer. In his position, Elwood will be responsible for sourcing motor sports parts and the company’s supplier capability system.
“Adam has extensive experience working with computers, engines, and supply chains,” said Dutmer. “We look forward to the contributions he will make to our sourcing team.”
Lincoln Industries is the leading manufacturer and finisher for premier companies around the globe.
Maria Isquierdo is Bryan chief human resource officer
Bryan Health’s position as a regional employer of choice is now bolstered by the selection of Maria Isquierdo as the organization’s new chief human resource officer.
Isquierdo brings to the role 16 years of health care human resources experience, most recently serving as human resources executive director at Saint Francis Health System in Tulsa, Oklahoma – Tulsa County’s largest private employer.
“Maria strongly supports a culture of customer service, workforce training and staff development, which will benefit both employees and patients at Bryan,” said Russ Gronewold, Bryan Health chief executive officer. “She also has extensive expertise from other independent, nonprofit systems like Bryan’s, which will greatly enhance our recruitment and retention of talented, caring team members.”
Prior to her role in Tulsa, Isquierdo held human resource leadership positions at University Corporation for Atmospheric Research, Boulder, Colorado; SCL Health System, Denver, Colorado and Grand Junction, Colorado; HealthONE (HCA)/Swedish Medical Center, Englewood, Colorado and Northeast Health, Troy, New York.
Bryan Health is a Nebraska governed, nonprofit health system that serves patients throughout Nebraska, Kansas, Iowa and Missouri-comprising Bryan Medical Center, Crete Area Medical Center, Merrick Medical Center, Bryan Physician Network, Bryan Heart, Bryan Foundation, Bryan Health Connect and Bryan Enterprises. To learn more, visit bryanhealth.org.
E&A adds an 11th stockholder - Brad Williams
Brad Williams is the first addition to E&A’s ownership team in seven years. In addition to being a senior engineering technician, Williams is a professional photographer, and his project familiarity is nearly unmatched within the company.
His story is an illustration of the E&A culture; a culture that grants the latitude for people to grow the firm, fueled by their unique talents. From his start in the land surveying department to his current role on our civil site team, we appreciate all that Williams has contributed over the past 15 years. We look forward to the impact that he will make in the coming years.
E&A is an engineering, planning and field services firm celebrating 54 years of Engineering Answers.
Alvine Engineering welcomes Jeff Johnson
Alvine Engineering is excited to welcome Jeff Johnson to our Lincoln office as a senior electrical engineer and project manager. Johnson has over 17 years of experience as an electrical engineer and telecommunications/life safety designer. He is a licensed Professional Engineer (PE) in multiple states and is a Registered Communications Distribution Designer (RCDD).
Throughout his career, Johnson's work has encompassed projects in various market sectors, including government, education, corporate, healthcare, hospitality, retail/restaurant, industrial and religious facilities. His leadership, technical skills and active communication allow him to collaborate with multi-disciplined teams to bring innovative solutions to complex problems unique to each client.
Johnson is a graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and served as a captain in the United States Marine Corps as a logistics officer. In his spare time, he enjoys living on a farm with his wife, Anne, and their five children. Together, they raise and show cattle, horses, sheep and pigs. He also volunteers and is active in 4-H, Junior Achievement, Knights of Columbus and his parish.
HoriSun Hospice hires Angela Boule, RN, BSN
HoriSun Hospice is pleased to announce the addition of Angela Boule, RN, BSN as hospice case manager to its team.
Boule received her diploma in nursing from UPMC Shadyside School of Nursing in Pittsburgh, PA and her BSN from Chatham University in Pittsburgh, PA. She has been a nurse since 2008 working in transplant ICU, community geriatrics and ortho/trauma. Boule has also worked at Clinic with a Heart as their development director and provider relations coordinator. She first got to know HoriSun Hospice as a volunteer in 2013.
HoriSun Hospice believes that hospice care affirms life. Our mission and promise to our community is simple – to provide the best care possible, 24 hours a day, seven days a week for all whose lives are affected by a life limiting illness or condition. Comfort, compassion and caring are our guiding principles. For more information about HoriSun Hospice, please visit www.horisunhospice.com or call 402-484-6444.
Pollack & Ball announces Heather Colton as new partner
The law firm of Pollack & Ball, LLC, 1003 H Street, Lincoln, Nebraska, is honored to announce that Heather S. Colton has become a new partner in the firm. Colton started with Pollack & Ball in 2010 as a legal assistant, then law clerk. After earning her juris doctorate from the University of Nebraska College of Law in 2014, she joined the firm as an associate attorney.
Colton practices juvenile law, criminal defense and family law. She is heavily involved in the Nebraska Strengthening Families Act Committee and the Through the Eyes of a Child Initiative, helping to improve our juvenile court system. Colton is also a member of the Lancaster County National Adoption Day Committee, and a board member of the Lincoln Bar Association.
Pollack & Ball has been dedicated to defending Nebraskans since 2000. Focusing on criminal defense, juvenile law and family law, the firm utilizes highly experienced trial attorneys to provide clients strong and trusted advocacy.
Rose Godinez appointed to Commission on Human Rights
The ACLU of Nebraska congratulates Rose Godinez, legal & policy counsel, on her recent appointment to Lincoln’s Commission on Human Rights (LCHR). The goal of LCHR is to prevent, respond to and eliminate all forms of illegal discrimination while assuring and fostering equal opportunity for all community members.
Godinez brings considerable experience to the volunteer position, including her current work at the ACLU in support of immigrants’ and students’ rights. Her LCHR appointment runs through December 2022.
INSPRO Insurance names new leaders
Loren Sweigard was recently elected to INSPRO’s Board of Directors at their annual shareholders meeting in January. He was also named as an executive vice president. Sweigard, a native of Norfolk, NE and graduate of University of Nebraska- Lincoln, joined INSPRO in January of 2006. Prior to INSPRO, Sweigard had 16 years of experience in underwriting and marketing at Nationwide Insurance. Sweigard is responsible for the management of their Lincoln location. He holds the professional CIC (Certified Insurance Counselor) designation.
Nolan Day was named senior vice president. He is responsible for the management of the benefit division in Lincoln, Fremont and West Point. Day is a lifelong Lincoln resident and 2007 graduate of the University of Nebraska- Lincoln with a degree in finance. Before joining INSPRO in 2015, he worked as a regional sales manager for a group benefits carrier. Day is an active NAHU member, and has been involved in numerous local organizations including The Food Bank Backpack program, Teammates, and the Lincoln Young Professional Group.
Branden Bender was also named senior vice president. Bender is responsible for management of the benefit division in INSPRO’s Omaha, Des Moines and Wahoo locations. Bender upholds 20+ years of experience in employee benefits. He’s a licensed consultant and has his PPACA certification. Bender serves on numerous boards such as JDRF, Saint Mary’s Hospital Foundation and Peru State College National Alumni Association. Branden is a graduate of Peru Stage College.
INSPRO is an independently owned insurance agency providing commercial and personal insurance, group benefits and bonds to clients throughout our region. INSPRO has offices in Fremont, Lincoln, Omaha, Wahoo, West Point and West Des Moines, Iowa.
Hatmaker named process manager at Lincoln Industries
Lincoln Industries Director of Operations Jake Bruns has announced the selection of Troy Hatmaker to the position of senior process manager at its tube fabrication facility at its Lincoln Airpark facility.
In this role, Hatmaker will be responsible for leading projects that positively impact safety, quality and operational efficiencies. In addition, he will support the growth of the company’s tube fabrication business.
“Troy joins Lincoln Industries with 18 years of experience in the tube bending industry,” said Bruns. “We are confident that his talent, knowledge and experience will positively impact our success.”
Lincoln Industries is the leading manufacturer and finisher for premier companies around the globe.
Davis Design announces promotions
Davis Design is excited to announce the promotion of Kevin Riley, Alberto Sanchez, Randy Spangler, Chad Vogel, Jared Wiechman, Kelsey Anderson, Tyrell Galloway, Bryant Klotthor, Arlen Schif and Eunice Wacker.
Riley, Associate AIA, has been promoted to senior associate. He earned an Associate of Applied Science degree from Southeast Community College and joined Davis Design in 1999. Over the past 20 years as a senior architectural designer, he has shown great dedication to making ideal happen for clients across all markets. Currently, Riley provides design architecture and project management services for multiple projects with GSK, Manzitto and Orphan Grain Train.
Sanchez, Associate AIA, LEED AP, has been promoted to senior associate. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in architectural studies from the University of Michigan and a Master of Architecture degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Since joining Davis Design in 2005 as an architectural designer, Sanchez has become an integral member of the Bryan Health team providing design and project management for projects across both campuses.
Spangler, senior construction administrator, has been promoted to associate III. With over 30 years of construction experience as both a project manager and construction administrator, nearly 20 of which have been with Davis Design, Spangler adds an unsurpassed level of experience to each job he coordinates, primarily in the healthcare and security markets. He is currently spending time in the field for Nebraska Department of Corrections projects.
Vogel, CHC, has been promoted to associate III. He is a University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate with a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration. He also holds a healthcare construction certificate from the American Society for Healthcare Engineering (ASHE). With nearly 9 years in at Davis Design as a senior construction administrator, Vogel provides construction oversight for all Bryan Health projects.
Wiechman, promoted to associate II, is an electrical designer with over 11 years of experience at Davis Design. He earned an associate degree in architectural engineering technology from Southeast Community College. As he’s grown with the firm, he has become a leader and mentor using Revit software. He is providing electrical design for Nebraska Department of Corrections and Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals.
Anderson, NCIDQ, has been promoted to associate. She graduated with Highest Distinction from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln College of Architecture in May 2017. She interned with Davis Design for three semesters and spent her last semester abroad before joining the firm full-time. Anderson recently acquired her National Council of Interior Design Qualification (NCIDQ) certification and her time in the office is dedicated to several Bryan Health projects, as well as assisting the interior design team with Revit software processes.
Galloway, electrical designer, is now an associate at Davis Design. He is a graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering. Galloway started at Davis Design as an intern and joined the firm full-time upon graduation. He has three years of experience in electrical design and is integrally involved in all Bryan Health projects.
Klotthor, EL, has been promoted to associate. He earned a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Currently, Klotthor is studying for his Professional Engineering (PE) exam. He provides mechanical engineering expertise for new build and remodel commercial spaces, industrial/manufacturing facility expansions, as well as power and energy generation facilities including Nebraska Public Power District.
Schif, registered architect, has been promoted to associate. He brings over 30 years of architectural design experience to the team and has been with Davis Design for 17 of those years. Schif works primarily on projects for Nebraska Army National Guard, including the new Bellevue Readiness Center and new Fleet Maintenance Facility in North Platte.
Wacker, NCIDQ, has been promoted to associate. She is an interior designer with a Bachelor of Science from Wayne State College. Wacker has been with Davis Design for nearly eleven years and as the contract furnishings coordinator, she manages orders and expectations for all Davis Design Contract Furnishings clients.
Davis Design is a full-service architecture, engineering and interior design firm headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska with a team of design experts, innovators and problem solvers dedicated to making ideal happen.
Bryan Heart welcomes Matthew Kapalis, DO
Bryan Heart welcomes Matthew Kapalis, DO, to the practice. As a clinical cardiac electrophysiologist, Dr. Kapalis’ specialty is helping patients who have abnormal heart rhythms.
An Iowa native, Dr. Kapalis received his medical degree at Des Moines University. He completed his internal medicine residency at the University of Minnesota Medical School, Minneapolis, and fellowships in cardiovascular disease and clinical cardiac electrophysiology, both at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, Omaha.
Dr. Kapalis joins Robert Percell, MD, and W. Michael Kutayli, MD. Their office is at Bryan East Campus, Faulkner Building, 1600 S. 48th St., Suite 500.
For more information, please call 402-483-3333 or visit bryanhealth.org/DrKapalis.
Davis Design welcomes Ediger and Sherer
Davis Design is pleased to announce the additions of Megan Ediger, interior designer, and Michaela Sherer, electrical designer.
Ediger, a Lincoln native, earned a Bachelor of Science in interior design from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She brings two years of design experience to the team and has her hands on a variety of corporate and office projects. Additionally, Ediger is working towards her National Council of Interior Design Qualification (NCIDQ) certification.
Sherer, LEED Green Associate, is originally from Ashland, Nebraska and is a graduate of the University of Nebraska Peter Kiewit Institute. She earned a Master of Architectural Engineering and specialized in lighting and electrical. She brings ten years of mechanical design experience to Davis Design. Sherer is focused on lighting projects for Madonna Rehabilitations Hospital Lincoln Campus and Memorial Health Care Systems in Seward.
Davis Design is a full-service architecture, engineering and interior design firm headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska with a team of design experts, innovators and problem solvers dedicated to making ideal happen.
Amy Harnisch joins Lincoln Journal Star
The Lincoln Journal Star is pleased to welcome Amy Harnisch to its growing Lincoln Sales Team. Harnisch brings over 20 of experience in the area of business to business sales and marketing. She joins the Territory sales team, primarily focusing on retail print and digital advertising with local advertisers.
To discover how the Lincoln Journal Star can help your business reach your best customer with an affordable solution that produces outstanding results, contact Amy Harnisch at 402-473-7274 or aharnisch@journalstar.com.
Gardner-Williams new shareholder at Keating O’Gara Law
The Keating O’Gara law firm in Lincoln, Nebraska, is pleased to announce Tara Gardner-Williams has been made shareholder in the firm.
Gardner-Williams is a 2007 graduate of the Nebraska College of Law and joined Keating O’Gara as an associate attorney in 2014, having established a successful solo practice emphasizing domestic relations and juvenile law. She is the 2012 recipient of the Nebraska State Bar Association’s Robert M. Spire Pro Bono Award.
Gardner-Williams’ practice has continued to focus on family law and domestic matters, legal separation, divorce and marital property division, custody disputes, pre-nuptial agreements, and the settlement, modification, trial and appeal of those matters.
Keating O’Gara Law has provided exceptional legal services to individuals and businesses throughout Nebraska for over 70 years, concentrating on serious personal injury, medical malpractice, workers’ compensation, complex civil litigation, business formation, labor law and family law.
Coleman named Assurity accounting director, controller
Assurity Life Insurance Company has named Steven Coleman director of accounting and controller. In his new role, he oversees the company’s financials and auditing processes, as well as the accounting department staff.
Previously Assurity’s manager of internal audit, Coleman succeeds Kevin Faltin, who was recently promoted to vice president, chief financial officer and treasurer.
“In addition to his good internal audit work, Steven was a great business partner to our operations areas,” Faltin said. “He’s wonderfully talented, and I look forward to working with him more closely as he moves into his new role.”
Coleman joined Assurity in 2014 after various accounting and managerial roles with HBE LLP. He graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 2008 and subsequently became a certified public accountant.
“I’m excited about the opportunity to focus more deeply on accounting and reporting,” Coleman said. “My previous experience in public accounting, combined with my work in internal audit, has enabled me to develop a firm background in strategic financial planning. I’m looking forward to my new role as a leader in our accounting department.”
Woods Aitken welcomes Kelsey Heino
Woods Aitken LLP is excited to announce that Kelsey Heino has recently joined the firm, focusing her practice on labor and employment law.
“Kelsey is an exceptional attorney and had valuable career experience prior to entering law school,” said Pam Bourne, a managing partner at Woods Aitken. “She brings a real-world approach to understanding, serving and representing our clients.”
Heino worked at a Fortune 500 company as a claims professional prior to entering law school. She received her J.D. cum laude from the University of Nebraska College of Law.
Founded in 1921, Woods Aitken LLP works with clients ranging from individuals and local organizations to regional businesses and national corporations. Learn more at www.woodsaitken.com.
Cline Williams announces new partner
Cline Williams Wright Johnson & Oldfather, L.L.P. is pleased to announce that Shannon E. Fallon has become a partner.
Shannon Fallon is a graduate of the University of Nebraska (B.S.B.A., with high distinction, 2005 and J.D., with distinction, 2013). She concentrates her practice in corporate and real estate transactions, including mergers, acquisitions and divestitures, public and private stock offerings, real estate purchase agreements, commercial leasing, and community development projects. She also advises clients on entity selection, corporate governance, stockholder agreements, and securities law issues.
Fallon was a member of Leadership Lincoln Class XXXI and currently serves as secretary of the Nebraska State Bar Association Business Law Section Executive Committee and as a member of the Lincoln Children’s Museum Board of Directors. She is licensed to practice in both Nebraska and Wyoming.
Established in 1857, Cline Williams is a full service law firm with 63 attorneys representing and assisting individual and institutional clients. The firm has offices across Nebraska in Omaha, Lincoln, Aurora and Scottsbluff, and Fort Collins and Holyoke, Colorado.
Tabitha selects Shanks as chief financial officer
Tabitha, Nebraska’s industry-leading senior care provider, welcomes Brian Shanks as chief financial officer. He also serves as Tabitha’s corporate compliance and privacy officer.
Shanks brings over 30 years of extensive experience in finance and business, including the areas of real estate, courier services and franchise investments.
“We are excited about the diverse background Brian brings to our team. His partnership is crucial as we move to the future with a bold plan to expand and innovate for the sake of seniors, their families and the communities we are blessed to be invited to serve,” shared Tabitha President and CEO, Christie Hinrichs. “We are grateful to have him as part of the Tabitha executive team.”
As the state’s quality award-winning senior care expert, nonprofit Tabitha, empowers people to live joyfully, age gratefully. Supporting friends and neighbors for over 130 years and encompassing 28 Nebraska counties, Tabitha offers a range of services from results-driven rehabilitation, accessible at-home home health care, innovative living communities and compassionate hospice services.
Lincoln Industries selects Doane for engineering role
Lincoln Industries Director of Engineering, Tom Pryor, has announced the selection of Luke Doane to the role of manufacturing engineer. In this position, Doane will be responsible for leading projects focused on improving safety, quality, and operational efficiency. He has extensive experience in process engineering.
“Luke comes to us with a solid background in project management and a diverse skill set focused on problem identification and process improvement,” said Pryor. “We are excited to have Luke as part of the engineering team at Lincoln Industries and look forward to the contributions he will make to our success.”
Lincoln Industries is the leading manufacturer and finisher for premier companies around the globe.
Labenz welcomes Heinicke, Flanders, Smith and Vidlock
Labenz & Associates LLC, Certified Public Accountants, is pleased to announce the addition of Carl I. Heinicke, Karli M. Flanders, Leanna L. Smith and Debra A. Vidlock.
Heinicke joined the firm in November 2019. He graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting from Nebraska Wesleyan University in May 2017, and worked for two years in public accounting before joining Labenz. Originally from Seward, Nebraska, he enjoys hunting and fishing.
Flanders joined the firm in January 2020, following graduation from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a Master of Professional Accountancy degree. When time allows, she enjoys reading and time with family and friends.
Smith joined the firm in January 2020, after receiving her Master of Professional Accountancy degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. In her free time, she enjoys camping and fishing.
Heinicke, Flanders and Smith assist in the preparation of federal and state income tax returns, compilation and review of financial statements, and related consulting.
Vidlock joined the firm as a client service associate in August 2019. Prior to joining the firm, she enjoyed helping many students in her career as a business/computer educator with Lincoln Public Schools. She enjoys walking, reading and spending time with family and friends.
Bryan Medical Center welcomes new board trustees
On January 1, Bryan Medical Center welcomed new members to the Bryan Medical Center Board of Trustees for a three-year term. Larry Dlugosh, PhD, Emilsson, Inc.; William Johnson, MD, Nebraska Pulmonary Specialties; Erin C. Pemberton, JD, Wolfe Snowden Hurd Ahl Sitzmann Tannehill & Hahn, LLP.
“Bryan and the patients we serve are very fortunate that these community leaders enthusiastically share their time and expertise to ensure Bryan continues to provide excellent care and promote health,” said John Woodrich, president and chief executive officer, Bryan Medical Center, and executive vice president, Bryan Health.
Scott Young, executive director, Food Bank of Lincoln, became chair of the Bryan Medical Center Board of Trustees beginning January 1, 2020. Young succeeds Nick Cusick, CEO, Bison, Inc., who served as chair from 2017-2019. Bryan leadership thanks Cusick for his years of dedicated service.
Bryan Medical Center is part of Bryan Health, a Nebraska governed, nonprofit health system with a mission to advance the health of individuals in our region through collaboration with physicians and communities.
Cornhusker Bank welcomes Keller
Cornhusker Bank is pleased to announce Nate Keller has been appointed as vice president/relationship manager. Nate will be located at the 8310 O St. location in the Cornhusker Bank Center.
Barry Lockard, president/CEO reported, “Nate brings nearly two decades of banking experience in consumer and commercial lending with him, and we are excited he has joined our team.” Keller noted, “I enjoy working with people and building long-term relationships.”
Keller is a United Way volunteer and supporter; a member of Lincoln Realtors Association; treasurer of Boulder Ridge Neighborhood Association; a Pheasants Forever youth mentor; and coaches his son’s sports teams.
Cornhusker Bank remains the area’s oldest locally owned bank, demonstrating Nebraska values, stability and soundness, and investing in the success of customers, associates and community. For more information, please visit www.CornhuskerBank.com.
Swanson Russell celebrates success with three promotions
Lincoln, Neb., January 10, 2020, Swanson Russell recently promoted three people: Stuart Adams, Jack Chatelain and Jon Lundeen.
Adams was promoted to media strategist. He works from his home office in Olathe, Kansas, and from the agency’s Lincoln and Omaha offices as needed. Since joining the agency in 2008, Adams has served on multiple accounts such as Rain Bird, Cattlemen’s Beef Board and Nebraska Game & Parks Commission. The Kansas City native graduated from Truman State University in Kirksville, Missouri, with a bachelor’s degree in marketing.
Chatelain was promoted to designer in the Lincoln office. He started at the agency in 2018 as an associate designer. Chatelain has played roles on accounts such as Walls Outdoor Goods, Runza and Propane Education & Research Council. Originally from Kearney, Nebraska, he graduated from Nebraska Wesleyan University in Lincoln with a bachelor’s degree in communications studies and a minor in studio art.
Lundeen was promoted to associate creative director. He joined the Lincoln office in 2007 as an associate writer/producer and has worked on multiple accounts such as Humminbird, Gerber and SiteOne. The Lincoln native graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a bachelor’s degree in English.
Swanson Russell is a nationally recognized full-service branding, advertising and public relations agency in Lincoln and Omaha, Nebraska. The agency partners with clients across many industries while specializing in agriculture, construction, landscape/turf, outdoor recreation and healthcare. To learn how Swanson Russell builds a Real Connection between brands and audiences, visit www.swansonrussell.com.
Kjersten Tucker promoted to lead interior architect
Sinclair Hille Architects is pleased to promote Kjersten Tucker, AIA, IIDA, NCARB, to lead interior architect.
Tucker, a registered architect and Seward, Nebraska native, joined Sinclair Hille in 2016 after spending seven years in Atlanta, Georgia, where she received a Master of Architecture Degree from Georgia Tech and worked for one of Atlanta’s top 5 architecture firms. She brings design experience in office, mixed-use, higher education, and the creative use of lighting and materiality to shape the built environment.
Since joining Sinclair Hille Architects, Kjersten has led the interior design and the implementation of high-quality virtual reality and video animations as the primary design and client communication tools.
Sinclair Hille Architects offers a full range of design services and focuses on projects where people live, work and learn. To find out more, please visit their website at www.sinclairhille.com or call 402-476-7331.
Swanson Russell names Brent Schott as agency president
Lincoln, Neb., January 13, 2020, Swanson Russell, Nebraska’s largest full-service advertising, marketing and communications agency, announced today that Brent Schott has been appointed to president. Chief Executive Officer Dave Hansen has moved into the role of chairman. Brian Boesche will continue his role as chief creative officer.
In his new role as president, Schott will be responsible for establishing and managing the agency’s vision while working closely with leadership to ensure exceptional business operations, client service, strategic counsel and communications development. He will keep the agency focused on building client brands with the agency’s proprietary Real Connection approach. Schott was formerly executive vice president/managing director of Swanson Russell. He joined the agency in 1990 as a computer graphic designer and has held roles in design, copywriting, database marketing and account service.
“When I first joined Swanson Russell, there were 30 employees. With 176 employees today, I have a personal interest and a framework for the future to ensure that this culture continues to thrive. Our employees are mentored and encouraged to pursue their creative passions and interests. And our work is reflected in the core values we live by every day: be a team, be real, be honest, be hungry, and be thankful. These important intangibles will continue to be nurtured as they are a big reason for our success and longevity.”
Schott added, “Technology and the resulting digital transformation are changing everything about our business. With that change comes new challenges, but also new opportunities to better understand and engage consumers and business decision makers. Big data, marketing technology and an expanded focus on the entire customer experience are elevating our ability to deliver a Real Connection for our clients. These are exciting times to be in this business.”
Boesche and Hansen assumed leadership of Swanson Russell in 2007 and displayed their commitment to the legacy of founders Gus Swanson and Steve Russell by maintaining their local commitment. Under their leadership, the agency has increased capitalized billings by 51 percent (from $87M to $131M), with record billings in five of the past six years. The agency’s employee base has also grown from 132 to 176. In addition, Boesche and Hansen recently supported the agency’s growth with a new 12,000-square-foot building, adjacent to the existing office location in downtown Lincoln. Both Boesche and Hansen will continue to be active with several clients and involved in new business to ensure the continued growth and success of Swanson Russell, while also providing guidance and support to Schott.
“We announced the leadership transition plan at our annual staff meeting in 2017,” said Hansen. “With continuity as our focus, the transition has been a work in progress, and we can’t be more excited for the next chapter ahead. Brent (Schott) is bringing new ideas and energy to the foundation of who we are at Swanson Russell.”
Boesche added, “Brent will continue to evolve our agency by pushing teams to utilize new technology and stay current with the trends of marketing, branding and advertising. The continued success of Swanson Russell is in good hands.”
For more information about Swanson Russell, visit www.swansonrussell.com.
Swanson Russell is a nationally recognized full-service branding, advertising and public relations agency in Lincoln and Omaha, Nebraska. The agency partners with clients across many industries while specializing in agriculture, construction, landscape/turf, outdoor recreation and healthcare. To learn how Swanson Russell builds a Real Connection between brands and audiences, visit www.swansonrussell.com.
KidGlov promotes Katie Ripa to vice president
(LINCOLN, Nebraska) – KidGlov is pleased to announce the promotion of Katie Ripa to vice president: account director. In this role, Katie will use her vast experience in creating meaningful strategies, strengthening current relationships and supporting new business efforts.
“Katie is a talented marketing and advertising professional,” said Lyn Wineman, KidGlov president: chief strategist. “She has successfully led a variety of work from rebranding to advertising campaigns to major events. We’re thrilled to have her on the KidGlov team.”
KidGlov partners with nonprofit organizations, local businesses and national companies who believe in the power of branding and advertising to kickstart success. With offices in Denver, Omaha and Lincoln, they are experts in strategic development, campaigns and all things marketing and advertising. More at KidGlov.com.
Baylor Evnen, LLP welcomes new partners
Baylor Evnen, LLP is pleased to announce that Attorneys Tom Shires and Kate Martz have become partners of the firm effective January 1, 2020.
Shires is a partner of the firm in the workers’ compensation practice group. He handles workers’ compensation matters in Nebraska and Iowa for a broad range of clients from local family-owned businesses to large national corporations. Shires focuses his practice on understanding his client’s business and tailoring individual workers’ compensation and litigation strategies to meet individual business’s needs. He has given numerous presentations to employers and insurers on workers’ compensation issues.
Martz is a partner in the firm’s litigation practice group. She has a general civil trial practice including experience with transportation, premises liability, employment, and professional malpractice cases. She believes in a common-sense approach to litigation when defending insurance companies, businesses and individuals. Martz has successfully tried cases to verdict in Nebraska and Iowa and handled appeals in the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals.
Located in downtown Lincoln, Nebraska, Baylor Evnen, LLP assists corporations, both large and small, as well as individuals and families. The firm has extensive experience in business and commercial law, condemnation, employment, commercial and individual litigation, real estate and land use, transportation and workers’ compensation. For more information on Shires, Martz or Baylor Evnen, LLP, please visit www.baylorevnen.com.
Baylor Evnen, LLP announces new attorneys
J. Michael Hannon joined Baylor Evnen as a member of the litigation practice group. Hannon practices in the area of general civil litigation. He graduated from the University of Nebraska College of Law with high distinction and served as the research editor for Volume 97 of the Nebraska Law Review. While earning his undergraduate degree, Hannon was a member of the Student Athlete Advisory Board, an NAIA Scholar Athlete, and the 2014 MCAC Conference Player of the Year for the Bellevue University men’s golf team.
Micah Hawker-Boehnke joined Baylor Evnen as a member of the workers’ compensation practice group. Hawker-Boehnke is a graduate of the University of Iowa College of Law and served as a law clerk for Iowa’s Third Judicial District prior to joining Baylor Evnen. He was recently admitted to practice law in the state of Iowa and will be working on admission to the Nebraska State Bar. Hawker-Boehnke is a skilled litigator who has earned numerous awards, including awards from the American Academy of Trial Lawyers and the Iowa Academy of Trial Lawyers. While in law school he also argued a case to Iowa’s Supreme Court.
Located in downtown Lincoln, Nebraska, Baylor Evnen, LLP assists corporations, both large and small, as well as individuals and families. The firm has extensive experience in business and commercial law, condemnation, employment, commercial and individual litigation, real estate and land use, transportation and workers’ compensation. For more information on Hannon, Hawker-Boehnke, or Baylor Evnen, LLP, please visit www.baylorevnen.com.
HoriSun Hospice welcomes Angela Kelley
HoriSun Hospice is pleased to announce the addition of Angela Kelley, RN as hospice case manager to its team.
Kelley is new to the Lincoln area from Scottsbluff, Nebraska. She was an LPN for 18 years and then obtained her RN in 2002. She has previously worked in radiation therapy, neurosurgery and surgery and has always had hospice tugging at her heartstrings.
HoriSun Hospice believes that hospice care affirms life. Our mission and promise to our community is simple – to provide the best care possible, 24 hours a day, seven days a week for all whose lives are affected by a life limiting illness or condition. Comfort, compassion and caring are our guiding principles. For more information about HoriSun Hospice, please visit www.horisunhospice.com or call 402-484-6444.
Jurgensmeier elected Ameritas executive vice president
Bill Lester, Ameritas chief executive officer, announces the election of Bob Jurgensmeier to executive vice president – individual product and independent distribution, effective Jan. 1, 2020.
Jurgensmeier joined Ameritas in 2012 as senior vice president and chief actuary – individual division for Ameritas Life Insurance Corp. and Ameritas Life Insurance Corp. of New York. He has worked in the insurance and financial services industry for over 25 years.
Jurgensmeier earned a B.S. degree in actuarial science from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in Lincoln, Neb. He also holds the professional designation of Fellow of Society of Actuaries and is a member of the American Academy of Actuaries.
Jurgensmeier serves on the board of directors for CHI Health St. Elizabeth Hospital and CHI Nebraska Heart Hospital. He is on the life insurance committee of the American Council of Life Insurers (ACLI) and is a member and past president of the Nebraska Actuaries Club.
Isquierdo named Bryan chief human resource officer
Bryan Health’s position as a regional employer of choice is now bolstered by the selection of Maria Isquierdo as the organization’s new chief human resource officer. Isquierdo brings to the role 16 years of health care human resources experience, most recently serving as human resources executive director at Saint Francis Health System in Tulsa, Oklahoma – Tulsa County’s largest private employer.
“Maria strongly supports a culture of customer service, workforce training and staff development, which will benefit both employees and patients at Bryan,” said Russ Gronewold, Bryan Health chief executive officer. “She also has extensive expertise from other independent, nonprofit systems like Bryan’s, which will greatly enhance our recruitment and retention of talented, caring team members.”Prior to her role in Tulsa, Isquierdo held human resource leadership positions at University Corporation for Atmospheric Research, Boulder, Colorado; SCL Health System, Denver, Colorado and Grand Junction, Colorado; HealthONE (HCA)/Swedish Medical Center, Englewood, Colorado and Northeast Health, Troy, New York.
Nebraska Home Sales joins Coldwell Banker Network
Nebraska Home Sales is now serving the Lincoln, York, and Omaha markets as the newest member of the Coldwell Banker global franchise network. The firm will now do business as Coldwell Banker NHS Real Estate. Coldwell Banker NHS Real Estate has 55 independent sales associates, is agent-owned, and offers residential and commercial real estate services.
“We believe our association with Coldwell Banker will allow us to better serve our customers and clients through the unmatched resources and marketing power offered by Coldwell Banker,” said Brent Robinson, Broker and Partner of Coldwell Banker NHS Real Estate.
Since Robinson and Steve Arens purchased Nebraska Home Sales in 2015, the company has grown from 26 agents to 55 agents and expanded to York and Omaha. The company also offers commercial services through NHS Commercial and is working on multiple developments.
Coldwell Banker NHS Real Estate is headquartered at: 6201 S 58th St, Suite B, Lincoln, NE 68516. For more information, contact Robinson at 402-489-9071, Brent@CB-NHS.com or www.cb-nhs.com.
Great Western Bank new employees for Lincoln market
Sioux Falls, S.D. – January 9, 2020 – Great Western Bank has announced new staff members for the Nebraska market. New employees include:
Roderick Arndt – business banker. Arndt has more than 17 years in business and commercial banking and has a degree in business administration with a finance emphasis from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He is active in the community serving on the board of directors for Goodwill Industries serving Southeast Nebraska and is a past campaign/committee volunteer for the United Way of Lincoln/Lancaster County. He can be reached at 402.473.6143 or by email at Roderick.Arndt@GreatWesternBank.com
Russ Sebek – business banking manager. Sebek has more than 21 years in the banking industry and has held positions of increasing responsibility serving in roles that include store manager, branch manager and market president/commercial banking manager. He holds BS degrees in business administration with a finance emphasis and economics from the University of Nebraska at Kearney. He is active in the community having served on boards for the United Way, Foundation for Lincoln Public Schools, CHAD and Junior Achievement. He can be reached at 402.473.6134 or by email at Russell.Sebek@GreatWesternBank.com
“Great Western Bank’s mission is to Make Life Great by taking outstanding care of its customers,” said Regional President Chris Wiedenfeld. “We believe our people make that happen. We are proud to add these top-notch professionals to our team and look forward to putting the customer first and creating meaningful relationships with our customers in the greater Lincoln area and across the state of Nebraska.”
About Great Western Bank
Great Western Bank is a full-service regional bank focused on relationship-based business and agribusiness banking. Great Western services its customers through more than 170 branches located in nine states: Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota. Great Western Bank offers small and mid-sized businesses a suite of financial products and a range of deposit and loan products to retail customers through several channels, including the branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers. Great Western Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: GWB). To learn more about Great Western Bank visit www.greatwesternbank.com.
Rallis Orthodontics now Rallis & Bonilla Orthodontics
Dr. Paul Rallis is pleased to announce a new partnership to continue to elevate Rallis Orthodontics within Lincoln. Dr. Tami Bonilla, who has been with the practice for the past 2.5 years, has partnered with Rallis Orthodontics to become Rallis & Bonilla Orthodontics.
Dr. Bonilla graduated from UNL with a Bachelor’s of Science degree and UNMC College of Dentistry with a Doctor of Dental Surgery degree. Graduating with high distinction, she earned a spot in the Orthodontic Residency at the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston. Dr. Tami Bonilla then worked in private practice in Houston for two years before moving back to Lincoln and joining Rallis Orthodontics in July of 2017.
With the unveiling of a new name, the same dedicated team remains ready to provide technologically advanced, modern orthodontic treatment for people of all ages in Lincoln, Waverly, and the surrounding areas. Rallis & Bonilla Orthodontics is recognized as the top provider in Nebraska for Invisalign based on successful patient cases. Rallis and Bonilla were also recently recognized as Best of Lincoln for 2019 in the orthodontic category.
Rallis & Bonilla Orthodontics is located at 3256 Salt Creek Circle and 8328 Dawson Creek Bay. For more information about the practice, visit www.rallisbonilla.com or call 402.742.3000.
Megan Boldt celebrates fifteen years with NASB
The Nebraska Association of School Boards (NASB) is proud to recognize Megan Boldt, director of ALICAP/Insurance, as she celebrates her 15th year with NASB. Boldt joined NASB as an underwriting specialist for the ALICAP insurance program, before becoming director in 2009.
ALICAP, or the All Lines Interlocal Cooperative Aggregate Pool is a members-only risk management program NASB offers to help school boards obtain quality workers’ compensation and property/casualty insurance coverage at competitive rates. This cost-saving service allows Nebraska schools to benefit from reduced insurance premiums and the Pool’s surplus is returned to the members in the form of a dividend.
“Megan has done a great job adding value for ALICAP members,” added NASB Executive Director, John Spatz. “Under her leadership, our loss control program has grown, we have added new coverages like cyber liability, and we have seen our dividends back to our membership grow to historic highs.”
Congratulations Megan on 15 years with NASB!
NASB is a private, nonprofit organization that provides programs, services and advocacy to strengthen public education for all Nebraskans since 1918. Learn more at: www.NASBonline.org
AIA NE announces 2020 Board of Directors
The American Institute of Architects, Nebraska Chapter, announces the election of their 2020 Board of Directors.
President, Michael Sinclair, AIA, Schemmer; President-Elect, Dan Grasso, AIA, Sinclair Hille Architects; Secretary, Michael Alley, AIA, Alley Poyner Macchietto Architecture; Treasurer, Matthew DeBoer, AIA, HDR. Directors: Troy Keilig, AIA, CMBA Architects; Greg Galbreath, AIA, RDG Planning & Design. Associate directors: Emily Roesler, Associate AIA, DLR Group, Trevor Watson, Associate AIA, Archi + Etc. and Past President, Vanessa Schutte, AIA, DLR Group.
The American Institute of Architects is the voice of the architectural profession and the resource for its members in service to society. www.aiane.org
Davis Design welcomes back Larson and Detmer
Davis Design is excited to welcome back Ron Larson, architect, and Jeff Detmer, architectural designer.
Larson, AIA, NCARB, LEED AP BD+C, is no stranger to Davis Design. He began his tenure in 2000, the same year he earned a Bachelor of Science in architectural studies from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He earned a Master of Architecture from UNL in 2002 and continued to design projects for Bryan Health, Farmers Mutual of Nebraska and Nebraska Innovation Campus.
In 2015, Larson expanded his experience with Resort Lifestyle Communities managing the compilation and details of construction drawings for independent living communities across the United States. Now, an associate architect at Davis Design, Larson is in integral member of the design team for several projects, most notably the expansion of Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals Lincoln Campus.
Detmer is also a familiar face at Davis Design. He is a Fremont, Nebraska native and earned a drafting degree from Metropolitan Community College. His many years of experience covers all angles of the construction industry, as well as architectural design.
Detmer and his family made the trek to western Nebraska in 2018 with plans for semi-retirement. He has chosen to continue his work as an associate architectural designer representing Davis Design in the Ogallala, Nebraska area.
Davis Design is a full-service architecture, engineering and interior design firm headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska, with a team of design experts, innovators and problem solvers dedicated to making ideal happen.
Pinnacle Bank promotes Durr to regional retail manager
Pinnacle Bank recently promoted Stacy Durr to regional retail banking manager for the Lincoln area. Durr works from the 70th and Adams location.
In her new role, Durr will oversee all retail branch services, activities and product development. She has also emphasized the importance of customer service through her work.
Durr has 25 years of banking experience, including 22 years with Pinnacle Bank. She’s held a variety of positions at several locations, including serving as a branch manager for 19 years. Durr holds a bachelor’s degree in Finance from the University of Nebraska – Lincoln.
Durr enjoys volunteering for community events and recently served as the president of the Board of Directors for Women in Community Service. She is also an active member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church.
About Pinnacle Bancorp:
Family-owned since 1938, Nebraska-based Pinnacle Bancorp is a $12 billion financial holding company with 152 locations across 7 states. For more information, visit pinnbank.com.
Bryan Physician Network welcomes Kelly J. Pierce, MD
Holmes Lake Family Medicine & Internal Medicine, part of the Bryan Physician Network, welcomes Kelly J. Pierce, MD. Dr. Pierce cares for patients of all ages.
“Dr. Pierce has a long-standing reputation for providing excellent care, spending time with his patients, listening to their concerns, and developing partnerships of trust,” said Eric Mooss, president, Bryan Physician Network.
A family practice doctor in Lincoln for over 24 years, Dr. Pierce will continue to see his current patients and accept new patients at his new office location with Holmes Lake Family Medicine & Internal Medicine, 6900 Van Dorn, Suite 24.
To schedule an appointment, call 402-483-3400 or request an appointment online at bryanhealth.org/DrPierce.
Two join Bryan Health Board of Trustees
On January 1, Bryan Health welcomed two new members to its Board of Trustees for three year terms. The Board of Trustees includes community, business and medical leaders who are entrusted with governing Bryan Health. The new members are: Chris Roth, president, Reinke Manufacturing Company, Inc.; Clay Smith, vice president, Speedway Motors, Inc.
"It is a privilege to have these community leaders on our board to help further the mission of Bryan Health,” said Russ Gronewold, president and chief executive officer, Bryan Health. “Their interest in and dedication to ensuring excellence in health care services in our region is invaluable.”
Bryan is a Nebraska governed, nonprofit health system with a mission to advance the health of individuals in our region through collaboration with physicians and communities.
TELCOR announces promotion
TELCOR is excited to announce the promotion of James Swapp to education coordinator for Revenue Cycle Management (RCM).
Swapp has been a vital part of the RCM customer engagement team managing implementations requiring project management expertise while leading training and education. In his new role, Swapp is responsible for new employee training by developing curriculum for the various RCM positions, leading best practice development, organizing version training, and coordinating professional service training engagements for RCM customers.
TELCOR provides exceptional products and services to thousands of hospitals and laboratories for point of care (POC) middleware, revenue cycle management (RCM) software and a billing solution, TELCOR Revenue Cycle Solutions (TRCS). The TELCOR team includes clinically experienced, software savvy and billing professionals who understand customers' unique environments. Discover more at telcor.com.
West Gate Bank welcomes Melichar
Lincoln, Nebraska, the West Gate Bank Board of Directors is pleased to welcome Matt Melichar as a mortgage loan officer.
A native of Lincoln, Melichar graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration. Prior to joining West Gate Bank, Melichar was a real estate agent with HOME Real Estate and worked at IBM (formerly Kenexa).
As a mortgage loan officer, he will work directly with clients to recommend the best mortgage products for their needs, building customized solutions for brokers and clients purchasing or refinancing a home, and assist clients with the mortgage origination process from start to finish.
Melichar volunteers with several community organizations, including Matt Talbot Kitchen, Food Bank of Lincoln and Cedars Home for Children.
Matt Melichar is located at West Gate Bank Center at 6003 Old Cheney Road and can be reached at 402-323-8900 or mmelichar@westgate.bank.
About West Gate Bank
West Gate Bank is a family-owned community bank with 10 locations in Lincoln and Omaha. West Gate Bank is large enough to serve all your personal or commercial banking needs yet small enough to provide the outstanding personal service that only a community bank can deliver. At West Gate Bank, our interest is you! Visit westgate.bank for more information.
Brian Ardinger honored with Step Up Award
Rich Claussen, Prosper Lincoln’s Ambassador for Innovation & Entrepreneurship, presented Brian Ardinger with the Prosper Lincoln Step Up award.
Ardinger is the director of innovation at Nelnet and founder of NXXT, the InsideOutside.io podcast, and the Inside/Outside Innovation Summit. For over 25 years, Ardinger has been helping entrepreneurs and enterprises navigate and compete in a world of change and disruption. He is currently involved in driving the Midwest's innovation ecosystem through initiatives such as the Rise of the Rest, Startup Week, Lean Startup Circle, PIPELINE Entrepreneurs, and the JumpStart Challenge.
As an early champion of Prosper Lincoln and active member of the Innovation/Entrepreneurship Oversight Committee, Ardinger volunteered his time to mentor and coach Future Builder Challenge participants. These Lincoln students were chosen to participate in the challenge after taking the BP10 assessment, which measures aptitude to become an entrepreneur, innovator and builder.
Additionally, Ardinger provided Inside/Outside Innovation Summit engagement for high school entrepreneurs. The IO Summit is the premier conference for innovators and entrepreneurs. The 2019 Summit was held during Lincoln’s Startup Week in October and had 450 participants and 25 keynote speakers with backgrounds from companies including Nike, Airbnb, Facebook and Hudl. 59 startup companies were also showcased.
“Brian is respected around the country - perhaps around the globe as well - as wicked smart on innovation,” said Claussen. “And here he is right in our back yard, doing all he can to help us grow and become better. He personifies what makes Lincoln the white-hot epicenter of the Silicon Prairie.”
To learn how other individuals and companies have Stepped Up to Prosper Lincoln, visit prosperlincoln.org.
New members join Nebraska Community Foundation board
Nebraska Community Foundation is pleased to welcome two exceptional individuals to serve on its volunteer board of directors.
Cindy Huff of McCook, Nebraska is a retired school superintendent after 32 years of service to public schools in central and southwest Nebraska. Huff’s career included positions as a teacher, coach, principal, and superintendent. She continues her connection to public education through her affiliation with the Nebraska Rural Community Schools Association as an educational consultant, conducting superintendent searches and Board of Education development opportunities.
Huff earned a B.S, M.S., and Specialist degrees from the University of Nebraska at Kearney. Always leading with her heart, Huff was committed to her students by living her motto: Leadership first, management second. Today she enjoys continued interaction with public schools and the communities where she has worked and still refers to each as home.
In addition to her service on the board of Nebraska Community Foundation, Huff will continue to serve as volunteer chair of NCF’s affiliated fund, the McCook Community Foundation Fund. With more than $3.7 million in endowed assets, McCook Community Foundation Fund plays a major role in making quality-of-life investments that are attracting young families to southwest Nebraska.
Cindy Huff and her husband, Tom, have six children, eight grandchildren, and four dogs. Huff says she continues the hunt for that ever-elusive master angler walleye and enjoys exploring the world through the eyes of her grandchildren.
John Miyoshi is a retired conservation manager who resides in Wahoo, Nebraska. Originally from Nebraska City, Miyoshi earned B.S. and M.S. degrees from the University of Nebraska College of Agriculture and a Teaching Certification in Agricultural Education.
Miyoshi taught high school vocational agriculture and coached basketball and was later a University of Nebraska agricultural extension agent. He spent the last 33 years of his career with the Lower Platte North Natural Resources District, including 23 years as general manager.
Under Miyoshi’s leadership the NRD constructed several major watershed and flood damage reduction projects, including Lake Wanahoo. He has worked on legislation for the benefit of groundwater quality and quantity and served for 24 years representing NRDs on the statewide Geographical Information System Committee.
He is currently president of the Fremont Rod and Gun Club, president of the Wahoo Lions Club, an active member of Wahoo Lodge #59 Ancient and Free and Accepted Masons, and a member of the Omaha Scottish Rite. He is also an active leader in preservation and relocation of Japanese Hall from downtown Scottsbluff to the Legacy of the Plains Museum in Gehring.
Miyoshi and his wife Carol have raised four children and have eight grandchildren who all live within 30 miles of Wahoo. His hobbies include hunting, fishing, and coin collecting, dealing, and appraising.
About Nebraska Community Foundation
Celebrating its 25th year of strengthening our hometowns, Nebraska Community Foundation unleashes abundant local assets, inspires charitable giving and connects ambitious people to build stronger communities and a Greater Nebraska.
In the last five years, 44,476 contributions have been made to NCF and its affiliated funds. Since 1994, NCF has reinvested $355.3 million in Nebraska’s people and places. For information, visit NebraskaHometown.org.
Liesveld joins United Way as executive director
United Way of Lincoln and Lancaster County is pleased to announce that Meagan Liesveld of Lincoln has been named executive director effective February 3, 2020. Liesveld has been with CEDARS for 15 years, serving as executive vice president for the last three.
“We are excited to have the opportunity to bring a professional of Meagan’s caliber to join United Way. We believe she brings the experience, strengths, commitment and leadership that will complement those of our team,” stated Board President Linda Robinson Rutz.
Robinson Rutz also noted that Liesveld’s experience working at a partner agency brings another dimension and valuable insight to the longtime partnership between local human services agencies and United Way.
Liesveld succeeds Brian Wachman, who retired in September after 30 years with the United Way organization, 16 of those as executive director in Lincoln.
United Way of Lincoln and Lancaster County improves lives by mobilizing the caring power of Lincoln and Lancaster County. To learn more about United Way and its mission, visit unitedwaylincoln.org.
West congratulated for 20 years with News Link
News Link congratulates Tony West for reaching the 20-year mark. He graduated from UNL in 1997 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. Prior to joining News Link Dec. 6, 1999, he worked for the Beatrice Daily Sun newspaper.
West has proven time and time again to be an invaluable asset to News Link. For many years, he managed a multitude of accounts on the West Coast, routinely traveling throughout the state of California. Later, as the company expanded to the East Coast, he was chiefly responsible for News Link’s rapid growth in markets ranging from New York to Florida.
In recent years as Manager Quality Production, West directly oversees every product produced by News Link and was honored as the company’s employee of the month for December. A solid man of God, husband and father, News Link is blessed to have him as an integral part of the company.
Since the company’s founding in 1985, News Link has served companies and organizations across North America
