Lincoln firm names new CEO

A Nebraska native and food industry veteran is taking over as CEO of a Lincoln company that makes robots for mass mail-handling operations.

CapStone Technologies on Tuesday announced the appointment of Kirk Trofholz to lead the company.

Trofholz, who grew up in Nebraska and is a 1981 graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, has spent his career in the consumer packaged goods industry, starting out with Procter & Gamble and serving as president at both Barilla North America and Dawn Foods. Most recently, he was the CEO of Nielsen-Massey Vanillas.

CapStone said in a news release that Trofholz has experience helping companies quickly improve their performance, and it expects him to accelerate the company’s sales and profitability plans.

“We’re very excited about Kirk’s expertise in helping companies streamline operations to grow rapidly,” said Troy Power, chief strategy officer for CapStone. “CapStone’s successes have shown us that there’s even more room to excel and help print-to-mail companies thrive."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.