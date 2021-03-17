 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lincoln firm gets $500,000 investment
View Comments
editor's pick

Lincoln firm gets $500,000 investment

{{featured_button_text}}
Demo Day, 12.3

Pawlytics founder and CEO Lizz Whitacre, shown here at NMotion Demo Day in 2018 at the Rococo Theater, garnered a $500,000 seed-stage investment in her company.

 Journal Star file photo

A Lincoln company that produces software that helps manage small animal shelter and pet rescue organizations has received a $500,000 investment.

Pawlytics said the pre-seed funding, which was finalized earlier this month, came from Invest Nebraska and investors from three other states.

Pawlytics founder mixes love of animals, entrepreneurship

The company said in a news release that the money will help it expand its software for use at larger organizations, including adding a feature that will create electronic health records for animals using aggregation of information from microchips.

"Long term, we're solving every pet professional's pain point of having to use fragmented data to piece together a pet's history, behavior, and medical background due to our pet’s inability to speak," Lizz Whitacre, Pawlytics founder and CEO, said in the release.

4 Lincoln companies get $25,000 grants

The $500,000 is the first significant capital raise for the company, which so far has relied on small investments from friends and family as well as some small grants and awards from venture competitions.

Despite the lack of investment, Whiteacre has steadily grown the business and now has customers in all 50 states and eight countries. Pawlytics saw strong growth last year, thanks to a 90% increase in pet fostering and pet adoptions as people were stuck at home due to the coronavirus pandemic.

5 startup firms awarded LaunchLNK grants
Agtech incubator at Innovation Campus gets $600,000 grant
From vaccines to apps for truck drivers, Lincoln startups mark big year for investments

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

View Comments
0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

CFTC Should Review Crypto Because It's 'Exploding': Baucus

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News