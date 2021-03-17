Lincoln firm gets $500,000 investment

A Lincoln company that produces software that helps manage small animal shelter and pet rescue organizations has received a $500,000 investment.
Pawlytics said the pre-seed funding, which was finalized earlier this month, came from Invest Nebraska and investors from three other states.
The company said in a news release that the money will help it expand its software for use at larger organizations, including adding a feature that will create electronic health records for animals using aggregation of information from microchips.
"Long term, we're solving every pet professional's pain point of having to use fragmented data to piece together a pet's history, behavior, and medical background due to our pet’s inability to speak," Lizz Whitacre, Pawlytics founder and CEO, said in the release.
The $500,000 is the first significant capital raise for the company, which so far has relied on small investments from friends and family as well as some small grants and awards from venture competitions.
Despite the lack of investment, Whiteacre has steadily grown the business and now has customers in all 50 states and eight countries. Pawlytics saw strong growth last year, thanks to a 90% increase in pet fostering and pet adoptions as people were stuck at home due to the coronavirus pandemic.
