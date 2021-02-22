 Skip to main content
Lincoln Fencing Club moving to Gateway Mall
Lincoln Fencing Club moving to Gateway Mall

Members of the Lincoln Fencing Club give a demonstration at Tower Square

Members of the Lincoln Fencing Club give a demonstration at Tower Square on Give to Lincoln Day in 2016. The club has announced plans to move to a space at Gateway Mall.

 MARK SCHWANINGER, Journal Star file photo

Gateway Mall is getting a new tenant that's a bit different than the average mall occupant.

The Lincoln Fencing Club has announced plans to open in the former Lane Bryant space in the mall next month.

The club, which was formed in 1980, has been in a space at 27th and O streets for the past several years. Before that, it was in the former Whittier Junior High building at 2200 Vine St.

“We are grateful to Gateway Mall for providing us this opportunity,” Lincoln Fencing Club Board President Susann Andrews said in a news release. “We are looking forward to opening our doors to new fencers in a beautiful new space, and we believe this is the beginning of a great new partnership.”

Lane Bryant closed last year after its parent company, Ascena Retail Group, declared bankruptcy.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

