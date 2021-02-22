Lincoln Fencing Club moving to Gateway Mall

Gateway Mall is getting a new tenant that's a bit different than the average mall occupant.

The Lincoln Fencing Club has announced plans to open in the former Lane Bryant space in the mall next month.

The club, which was formed in 1980, has been in a space at 27th and O streets for the past several years. Before that, it was in the former Whittier Junior High building at 2200 Vine St.

“We are grateful to Gateway Mall for providing us this opportunity,” Lincoln Fencing Club Board President Susann Andrews said in a news release. “We are looking forward to opening our doors to new fencers in a beautiful new space, and we believe this is the beginning of a great new partnership.”

Lane Bryant closed last year after its parent company, Ascena Retail Group, declared bankruptcy.

LINCOLN STORES THAT HAVE CLOSED OR ARE SLATED TO CLOSE

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.